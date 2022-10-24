Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake
The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
KEYT
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused an island-wide blackout when it tore through western Cuba in late September. That left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of a tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief from debilitating blackouts. Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of the Ukraine war. It’s the biggest inflow from Russia this century, potentially alleviating the weight of U.S.-backed international sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
KEYT
Bolsonaro locking up farm votes, with boost from ex-minister
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro’s former agriculture minister has become the face of his campaign in Brazil’s agribusiness heartland — a part of the country where the conservative incumbent appears to be leading his leftist rival, ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Newly elected Senator Tereza Cristina has been promoting the president’s pro-farm policies and boosting his uphill battle for reelection. Mato Grosso do Sul is small in population, but the race is close and Bolsonaro is counting on his appeal to rural voters to help him close the overall gap with da Silva.
KEYT
Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports the first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 is bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat. The ABC reports that four women and 13 children left the Roj detention camp on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia. They would be the only Australians involved in the Islamic State campaign in the Middle East to be officially repatriated apart from eight children in 2019. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not comment on the details of the ABC report, but says his government “will always act to keep Australians safe.”
KEYT
Blinken says US, Canada have to work together on world ills
MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems. Blinken said in Montreal on Friday that neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies. He added: “We work together because the lives of our citizens are very much intertwined.” During a tour of a public market, Blinken was met by a handful of protesters opposed to a possible international intervention to deal with the humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti. Later, he reiterated comments in Ottawa on Thursday that a multilateral military intervention in the Caribbean nation is being discussed but remains a work in progress.
KEYT
Qatar summons German ambassador over interior minister’s World Cup remarks
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador Claudius Fischbach on Friday following the recent comments made by interior minister Nancy Faeser regarding the Gulf state’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup. A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Fischbach had been handed an objection memo, expressing the...
KEYT
Nicaragua’s Ortega says US sanctions will make more migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week will only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry, Ortega said Thursday that the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.” They were the first comments by the Nicaraguan leader since the Biden administration announced new sanctions Monday. Together with the Treasury Department’s simultaneous sanctioning of Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, the executive order signed by President Joe Biden all but makes it illegal for Americans to do business with Nicaragua’s gold industry.
KEYT
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. Friday’s demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
KEYT
US imposes sanctions on organization that issued bounty on Salman Rushdie
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions on the “15 Khordad Foundation” over the attack of author Salman Rushdie, due to the group putting a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head before the August stabbing. “In response to the attack on author Salman Rushdie, the...
KEYT
Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism
Qatar has summoned the German ambassador over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record. It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of homosexual relations. Qatari authorities appear to be increasingly fed up with such criticism. Gas-rich Qatar will be the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the world’s biggest sporting event. Over 1.2 million fans are expected to descend on the tiny desert nation for the month-long tournament that begins next month.
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she’s not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction. During a one-on-one interview in Ohio that aired on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Yellen said...
KEYT
Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. In a speech on Friday, Erdogan said however, that his country would in the meantime propose constitutional amendments that would protect family values from what he said was the “threat of perverted currents.” It was a reference to planned amendments that could curb LGBTQ rights and discourage same-sex relationships. Erdogan made the remarks during a 1 1/2 hour-long speech, dubbed “The Century of Turkey” where he outlined plans for his country before next year’s celebrations marking the centenary of the establishment of the republic.
KEYT
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.
KEYT
Hundreds of anti-fascists march in Mussolini’s birthplace
PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — About 1,000 anti-fascists have celebrated the anniversary of the 1944 liberation of Benito Mussolini’s birthplace. Meanwhile, scattered fascist nostalgics quietly marked the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome that brought the Italian dictator to power in a bloodless coup. An organization representing partisans who fought to free Italy from fascism and Nazi occupiers organized Friday’s march in Predappio, where Mussolini was born and buried. Italy’s uneasy reckoning with its fascist past was under scrutiny as the dual anniversaries coincided with Premier Giorgia Meloni’s first week as head of the first postwar government led by a party with neo-fascist roots. Organizers of the anti-fascist march placed security outside souvenir shops selling Mussolini memorabilia.
KEYT
Tanzania’s commercial capital imposes water restrictions
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — One of Africa’s largest and fastest growing cities has imposed water restrictions as officials blame dry weather and dropping river levels. Some of the more than 6 million residents of Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, say thousands of homes have had no water for weeks. The country’s water minister, Jumaa Aweso, said the city’s water authority has been working to provide a better supply from the struggling Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.
KEYT
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief’s spokesman said Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.” The agreement brokered in July is due to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
Brazil runoff: 3 key factors
Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
Scientists Fear New COVID Variants Are Deadly Like the 2020 Wave
The new COVID subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too.That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one thing to weather a surge in infections that mostly results in mild disease. Cases go up but hospitalizations and deaths don’t. But a surge in serious disease could lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, too.It could be like 2020 or 2021, all over again. The big difference is that we now...
Comments / 0