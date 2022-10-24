Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois football gets 2023 schedule
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State. 2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, […]
thechampaignroom.com
The Ayo Effect lives on in Champaign
Even as Illini legend Ayo Dosunmu begins his second season with the Chicago Bulls after an impressive All-Rookie campaign last season, his impact is still being felt in Champaign, as other programs hope to stoke their own renaissances with an Ayo of their own. As Illini fans know, Dosunmu in...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Missouri
Illinois football is off to a 6-1 start to the 2022 season, and the Illini are capitalizing on that hot stretch on the recruiting trail. Monday morning, Bret Bielema and Illinois received a commitment from Alex Bray. Bray is a 6-foot-4 and 250 lb. Edge prospect out of Marquette Senior High School in Chesterfield, Missouri.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood addresses costly injury to Illinois G Luke Goode ahead of 2022-23 season
Brad Underwood is starting off the 2022-23 college basketball season on a tough note. The Illinois head coach announced guard Luke Goode will miss extended time with a broken foot sustained recently. “I’m just sick for Luke, he was playing so well,” said Underwood. “We had him penciled in as...
'We'll be ready to go,' Husker QB says of matchup against top-ranked Illini defense
Mickey Joseph cited a familiar family line on Tuesday when it came to his thoughts on the Illinois defense. "My dad always says men and women lie – numbers don't," Nebraska's interim head coach quipped. And, yeah, the 6-1 Illinois team that is riding into Nebraska for Saturday afternoon's...
Gov. Pritzker schedules campaign stop in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night. The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
fordcountychronicle.com
Nearly 8 acres of industrial park property sold
GIBSON CITY — Aldermen on Monday approved a sales contract for 7.99 acres of Jordan Industrial Park property for $111,628 to Bryan Benjamin of Saybrook. Benjamin owns Benjamin Lawn Care & Landscaping Inc. and has been in the landscaping business for more than 30 years. He plans to relocate his business from Saybrook to the Gibson City site.
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Urbana Park District ends mask mandate
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates. The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously […]
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football: IHSA first round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with first round playoff games Friday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
WCIA
The ‘Toast of Champaign’ visits the Morning Show
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – Earlier this morning Matthew White and Karina Rubio had the pleasure of interviewing a group that could be called a returning Champaign classic. The Toast of Champaign Cappella/Sweet Adeline Barbershop was live in our WCIA studio, celebrating their upcoming 70th anniversary show. The Champaign group...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
