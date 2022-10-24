ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Illinois football gets 2023 schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State. 2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

The Ayo Effect lives on in Champaign

Even as Illini legend Ayo Dosunmu begins his second season with the Chicago Bulls after an impressive All-Rookie campaign last season, his impact is still being felt in Champaign, as other programs hope to stoke their own renaissances with an Ayo of their own. As Illini fans know, Dosunmu in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois lands commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Missouri

Illinois football is off to a 6-1 start to the 2022 season, and the Illini are capitalizing on that hot stretch on the recruiting trail. Monday morning, Bret Bielema and Illinois received a commitment from Alex Bray. Bray is a 6-foot-4 and 250 lb. Edge prospect out of Marquette Senior High School in Chesterfield, Missouri.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gov. Pritzker schedules campaign stop in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night. The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Nearly 8 acres of industrial park property sold

GIBSON CITY — Aldermen on Monday approved a sales contract for 7.99 acres of Jordan Industrial Park property for $111,628 to Bryan Benjamin of Saybrook. Benjamin owns Benjamin Lawn Care & Landscaping Inc. and has been in the landscaping business for more than 30 years. He plans to relocate his business from Saybrook to the Gibson City site.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN YMCA selling old building to local church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District ends mask mandate

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates. The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously […]
URBANA, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend

Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

The ‘Toast of Champaign’ visits the Morning Show

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – Earlier this morning Matthew White and Karina Rubio had the pleasure of interviewing a group that could be called a returning Champaign classic. The Toast of Champaign Cappella/Sweet Adeline Barbershop was live in our WCIA studio, celebrating their upcoming 70th anniversary show. The Champaign group...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?

CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL

