Lafayette, LA

LPD working to solve armed robbery

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
Lafayette Police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery that happened early Monday.

Police say a man walked into a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street at about 1:30 a.m.

He had a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing a black sweater with a hood and black and white plaid shorts. Police say they're working to get a photo.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

