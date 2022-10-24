Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. honors Día de los Muertos with display of La Catrina sculptures along Third Street Promenade

Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa MoniCARES Announces Inaugural “Volley-Ween” Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser and Costume Contest
Santa MoniCARES, Tourism Supporting the Community is excited to host its inaugural “Volley-Ween” volleyball tournament, costume contest and mixer on Wednesday, October 26, at Perry’s Café and Beach Rentals. “Volley-Ween” will raise much needed funds to support local Santa Monica nonprofits this holiday season.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Sheriff visits Santa Monica
Train: Metro riders at the Downtown Santa Monica E Line (Expo) Station Tuesday were offered coffee provided by the LA County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) as part of ongoing outreach efforts. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is currently running to retain his role, and LASD Transit Services Bureau Captain Shawn Kehoe were both present at the event. LASD manages security on platforms at the three Metro stations in Santa Monica; the Department’s contract to provide Metro security services, alongside Los Angeles Police Department and Metro Transit Security, has become a point of contention with the County Supervisors.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Best-Selling Author David Grann In-Person at the Malibu Library
The final event of the 2022 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with best-selling true crime author David Grann on Tuesday, November 29, 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. This event is expected to reach capacity quickly, so RSVP early. David Grann is a writer for the “New Yorker” magazine and...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Letter to the editor
“Proposal to Reroute LAX Jet Traffic over Santa Monica” – Eve Lopez. Eve Lopez worries that if a proposal to slightly change the route of incoming LAX-bound airliners takes effect, the noise of planes passing overhead at an altitude of 7,000 to 9,000 feet will impact 700 additional Santa Monica residents.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Author Readings Celebrate Release of Fall 2022 Santa Monica Review
Santa Monica College (SMC) announces the release of the fall 2022 issue of Santa Monica Review, SMC’s esteemed national literary arts journal. Published twice yearly, the Review showcases the work of established authors alongside emerging writers, with a focus on narratives of the West Coast. The journal is the only nationally distributed literary magazine published by a U.S. community college.
Santa Monica Daily Press
FRI – TUES, LOOK OUT!
VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED (yes, I needed a special category for this one):. Tribute Concert for AIRTO — Actually, the full title is “A Tribute Concert for the great Airto Moreira,” and he is: who has their own radio show as a pre-teen, meets and marries the great vocalist Flora Purim, moves to New York and moves from Miles Davis’ legendary “Bitches Brew” band to co-founding the all-star Weather Report to Chick Corea’s superb Return to Forever band? That’s barely the beginning; look him up. But the phenomenal Brazilian percussionist has encountered devastating health problems including loss of hearing and vision, and this is a benefit for him. This will likely be amazing, based on the inspiration, and the line-up, pretty much a jazz hall of fame: the legendary (Santa Monica) drummer PETER ERSKINE, ALEX ACUÑA, BYRON MILLER, LUCIANA SOUZA, PATRICE RUSHEN, PETE ESCOVEDO, JUSTO ALMARIO, JOSEF LEIMBERG, “and more!” and it’s apparently hosted by Cheech & Chong. I don’t know how this wound up at the hip Lodge Room in Highland Park but it is right in line with their stated mission for music and the arts and community. This could be the show of the year, and I’ll bet you would never have known about it unless you were a very smart music hunter who knows NOTEWORTHY takes care of you. Tuesday, 7 p.m., The Lodge, Highland Park, $30.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica students Bike it! Walk it! Bus it!
Car-free commuters: Franklin Elementary School students participated in the District-wide “Bike it! Walk it! Bus it!” to school event last Friday. The week-long initiative, coordinated by SMMUSD Sustainability Manager Austin Toyama and the City of Santa Monica, is a friendly, bi-annual competition meant to encourage students and their families to embrace sustainable, environmentally-friendly transit methods. Toyama said schools chose a day during the week to record the number of students who took non-car forms of transportation to school and submitted their numbers for a chance to win an ice cream party. He said that participation seemed to be especially high this year, noting it was the first time ice cream has been used as an incentive. Franklin Elementary parents Susanne Blossom and Lee Garrun said they were “inspired and thrilled” by the turnout and hoped to implement “car-free Fridays” on a weekly basis going forward. Results of the competition are expected to be announced this week.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Who’s to blame for the massive project proposed at Lincoln and Ocean Park? Not who you think.
There’s great concern in the community about the large development proposed for the southeast corner of Lincoln and Ocean Park Boulevards. It’s a big site — 4.7 acres — and at 955,120 square feet, it’s a BIG project. Part of the community concern is size. But there’s also incredulity over the loss of local control to affect the project, owing to recent changes in state law.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Councilmembers request outside lawyers to block new developments
When Santa Monica City Council meets on Tuesday evening, perhaps the most anticipated agenda item will have to wait until last: councilmembers’ request to find a way to block the storm of new development now in the pipeline due to the Housing Element fiasco (though technically members could rearrange the agenda to get to that earlier if they wanted).
Santa Monica Daily Press
Annual Bulky Item Pickup for Malibu Residents November 5
The City of Malibu is partnering with Waste Management to host a free bulky item pickup on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Household bulky items are oversized items that will not fit into a solid waste bin such as a mattress or a sofa. Residents are encouraged to donate gently-used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops. The City organizes the bulky item collection day for residents every year for those who are unable to donate their bulky items.
Santa Monica Daily Press
The Transparency Project – Follow the money – Santa Monica ballot measures
Which ballot measures will win the election? It takes two things to win an election; a message and the money to get the message out to voters. The Transparency Project has reviewed the money behind the ballot measures’ messages which are spending significant funds to influence your vote. The question for you; will big money sway your vote?
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two fires damage homes in Venice
A pair of residential fires in Venice have set residents on edge following the recent destruction of a home on the Canals. For the second time in less than a week, firefighters were called to 657 East Flower Avenue for fire. This time the home was destroyed by the flames.
Santa Monica Daily Press
16 projects, 4,562 housing units: How did we get here?
The builder’s remedy window may now be closed, but with 16 new housing projects gaining state-issued permission to be built larger and denser than Santa Monica zoning rules would have allowed, the finger-pointing has just begun. These projects all came in during a window of opportunity that opened because...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Master Class
SMC: Brandon Cournay of the Mark Morris Dance Group taught a modern dance master class for Santa Monica College Dance Department students at SMC’s Core Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 21. The class included repertory from the Mark Morris Dance Company and was given ahead of Mark Morris and Burt Bacharach’s world premiere “The Look of Love” An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center. “The Look of Love” was the tenth evening-length work of the prolific Morris’s career, following 2017’s “Pepperland”, which showcased the work of musical legends, The Beatles. This production was Morris’s first created to the music of Burt Bacharach, and included 14 songs by the multi-Grammy-award winning pop composer and songwriter.
