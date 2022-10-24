Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. honors Día de los Muertos with display of La Catrina sculptures along Third Street Promenade

VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED (yes, I needed a special category for this one):. Tribute Concert for AIRTO — Actually, the full title is “A Tribute Concert for the great Airto Moreira,” and he is: who has their own radio show as a pre-teen, meets and marries the great vocalist Flora Purim, moves to New York and moves from Miles Davis’ legendary “Bitches Brew” band to co-founding the all-star Weather Report to Chick Corea’s superb Return to Forever band? That’s barely the beginning; look him up. But the phenomenal Brazilian percussionist has encountered devastating health problems including loss of hearing and vision, and this is a benefit for him. This will likely be amazing, based on the inspiration, and the line-up, pretty much a jazz hall of fame: the legendary (Santa Monica) drummer PETER ERSKINE, ALEX ACUÑA, BYRON MILLER, LUCIANA SOUZA, PATRICE RUSHEN, PETE ESCOVEDO, JUSTO ALMARIO, JOSEF LEIMBERG, “and more!” and it’s apparently hosted by Cheech & Chong. I don’t know how this wound up at the hip Lodge Room in Highland Park but it is right in line with their stated mission for music and the arts and community. This could be the show of the year, and I’ll bet you would never have known about it unless you were a very smart music hunter who knows NOTEWORTHY takes care of you. Tuesday, 7 p.m., The Lodge, Highland Park, $30.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO