In the early hours of Monday morning, the students of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis were just students. Their parents were just parents; teachers were just teachers. Shortly after 9 a.m., when a 19-year-old opened fire in the school, killing two and injuring multiple others, those identities forever changed. On Tuesday, police said the shooter was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition. In his car, a note referring to mass shootings was found.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO