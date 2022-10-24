ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCSO seeking public's help after a body was found Sunday evening

By WTXL Digital Staff
 2 days ago
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a deceased female was found in northeast Leon County Sunday evening.

According to LCSO, deputies were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. on Oct. 23, after a suspicious circumstances call was made in the 12000 block of Wiley Road.

LCSO says once deputies arrived, the body of a deceased woman was found on the side of the roadway. LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The manner of the death is reportedly determined to be foul play.

LCSO encourages anyone that may have information pertaining to the incident, to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

