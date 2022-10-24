ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade

(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian Johnson Hopes for More AC/DC Music

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he hopes the band will reconvene to make more music. Their last outing was Power Up, released in November 2020 but completed two years earlier. It came after the veteran group’s leader, Malcolm Young, died in 2017. In a recent interview with Billboard, Johnson...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists

Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic

(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
xpn.org

Matt Nathanson set out to make a true singer-songwriter album in ‘Boston Accent’

Matt Nathanson broke out in 2007 with his hit single “Come On Get Higher.” For a moment in the late aughts, the song was everywhere. Matt went on to have other hits that would appear on TV shows like Scrubs and One Tree Hill. His latest album, Boston Accent, was released earlier this year. It was recorded during the early stages of the pandemic with his friend and fellow songwriter/producer extraordinaire, Butch Walker.
MySanAntonio

Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies at 75

Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Teases "Renaissance" Tour For Summer 2023

After much speculation, it seems Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on tour next summer! Queen Bey hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, a concert experience was raffled off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala — at which the Grammy winner was in attendance. Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment about the announcement.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Guitar World Magazine

5 guitar skills you can learn from Jeff Beck

Learn how to bend it like Beck can with our rundown of the former Yardbird's signature techniques and musical style. Jeff Beck has long been one of the pantheon of greats, yet he remains an enigma. He first made his name playing in the Yardbirds, and alongside Page and Clapton forms the Holy Trinity of British rock guitarists. He has won a hat-full of Grammys and been inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (twice!), played with the likes of Mick Jagger, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder and – of course – Beck (no relation).

Comments / 0

Community Policy