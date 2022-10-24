Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News
With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now
LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
