Topsail Beach, NC

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” Trucks Hit the Road

Carolinas AGC is proud to be a part of the two newly launched NC Be Pro Be Proud Trucks which are officially on the road visiting schools and communities across North Carolina to promote careers in construction. Following South Carolina’s lead, the NC trucks include simulators for hands-on experiences with construction trades and will visit elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and community events. Carolinas AGC was instrumental in working with legislators to secure the funds necessary to get these trucks on the road. The two trucks are expected to visit with 40,000 students a year in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border around 5:30 a.m. The epicenter for the earthquake was nine miles north of Sparta, NC in Virginia. Sparta residents, like Joel Rea, said while they were initially surprised, the earthquake became an afterthought as the day went on. "My...
SPARTA, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
power98fm.com

Just How Many Ghosts Reside North Carolina?

Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, you’ll possibly be delighted to know that one of the most haunted states is North Carolina. Halloween is just a week away and if you prefer to get your haunts a little more “real” than haunted trails and theme parks you’re in luck. A new report by SlotSource.com reveals the most haunted states in the US based on the number of ghostly sightings. These are just documented sightings in 2022 reported to GhostsOfAmerica.com. Something tells me the numbers that go unreported are way higher! So just how many ghosts are among the residents of North Carolina?
ALABAMA STATE
ourstate.com

A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited

During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

