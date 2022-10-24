Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
groundbreakcarolinas.com
North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” Trucks Hit the Road
Carolinas AGC is proud to be a part of the two newly launched NC Be Pro Be Proud Trucks which are officially on the road visiting schools and communities across North Carolina to promote careers in construction. Following South Carolina’s lead, the NC trucks include simulators for hands-on experiences with construction trades and will visit elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and community events. Carolinas AGC was instrumental in working with legislators to secure the funds necessary to get these trucks on the road. The two trucks are expected to visit with 40,000 students a year in North Carolina.
North Carolina fall foliage update
No doubt you've seen the trees in your backyard or favorite park start to change color, but just how close are we to peak colors here in central North Carolina?
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s Whitewater Falls Voted As One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks. Aqua Expeditions polled 3,113 Americans on which local natural landmarks...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find condo listed on Airbnb
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
roaringbengals.com
Urban legends of North Carolina
Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize while watching Halloween movie with son
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Joshua King, of Gastonia, won a $2 million lottery prize during a “Halloween” movie night with his son, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.” King said he just finished a long […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Sparta
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border around 5:30 a.m. The epicenter for the earthquake was nine miles north of Sparta, NC in Virginia. Sparta residents, like Joel Rea, said while they were initially surprised, the earthquake became an afterthought as the day went on. "My...
NC seafood could become more expensive - or unavailable - as ocean temperatures increase
You may not live near the ocean, but rising sea levels and warming water temperatures could impact your next seafood dinner. Craving oysters, flounder or Atlantic cod? Certain seafood options may cost you quite a bit more – or not be available at all. Almost all of the heat...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
asheville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
Another eastern North Carolina restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” The Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue, which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show […]
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
power98fm.com
Just How Many Ghosts Reside North Carolina?
Do you believe in ghosts? If you do, you’ll possibly be delighted to know that one of the most haunted states is North Carolina. Halloween is just a week away and if you prefer to get your haunts a little more “real” than haunted trails and theme parks you’re in luck. A new report by SlotSource.com reveals the most haunted states in the US based on the number of ghostly sightings. These are just documented sightings in 2022 reported to GhostsOfAmerica.com. Something tells me the numbers that go unreported are way higher! So just how many ghosts are among the residents of North Carolina?
ourstate.com
A North Carolina Thanksgiving, Revisited
During the first half of the 20th century, farmers from across the region flocked to Durham’s warehouse district for the fall tobacco auction season. Local stores often held big sales to capitalize on the influx of farmers, who now had cash to spend and time to spare. Outside the auction warehouses, they could buy products like socks, shoes, scarves, ties, tablecloths, medicines, produce, and livestock — including, around Thanksgiving, live turkeys.
