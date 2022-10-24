Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden
Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida; 1 arrested
Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that a canvasser supporting his campaign was attacked Sunday night by four people in who allegedly said Republicans are not welcome in the area.
Tom Brady is reportedly texting buddies with leading presidential candidate
Once upon a time, Tom Brady enjoyed a well-known friendship with the leading Republican presidential candidate. Could that once again be the case during the upcoming election cycle?. Welcome to the Mac Jones smear campaign. Brady is texting buddies with polarizing Florida governor Ron DeSantis, the New York Times reports....
Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained
Charlie Crist turned Ron DeSantis into a visibly uncomfortable white nationalist during their gubernatorial debate in Florida. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on NewsOne. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on 92 Q.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again
In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
osoblanco.org
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty
The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history. The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.
Trump hits midterms campaign trail but will not appear with DeSantis – live
Ex-president to stump for Republican candidates in Florida, Ohio and Iowa – follow all the latest politics news
Rubio canvasser brutally assaulted in Florida, senator says
A canvasser rallying voters on behalf of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was brutally beaten Sunday night while donning conservative outerwear, the senator announced on Monday.
President Biden, former President Trump to make campaign stop for candidates in Miami-Dade
MIAMI - With the midterm elections right around the corner, candidates on the ballot are making their last attempts to drum up support ahead of November 8th. To that end, some big names will be stopping by South Florida to rally for candidates they support.A Miami-Dade rally announced on Wednesday by former President Donald Trump will prominently feature U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, but will notably not include Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though he is currently running for reelection in the state. The rally, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition on November 6th, comes as the relationship between Trump and...
Trump to hold Florida rally for Rubio
Former President Trump will hold a rally with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) just two days before Election Day for the midterms. Trump said in a release through his Save America PAC that he will hold a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, to support Rubio, who is running for reelection against Rep. Val Demings (D).
