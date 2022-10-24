Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
One hurt in four-car crash along E Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One woman was injured in a four-car crash late Wednesday morning along East Coliseum Boulevard, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department officers say they were called about a crash around 11:15 a.m. along E Coliseum Blvd., just east of the intersection with Crescent Ave.
wfft.com
Multi-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic in the Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue area. Westbound travel on Coliseum has been shut down as responders investigate the scene. Avoid the area if possible. This is s developing story, more will be posted as information comes in.
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Millstone Drive woman’s manner of death pending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified a woman that was found shot inside her home in the 11700 block of Millstone Drive Saturday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 56-year-old Elizabeth Ann Kincaid from Fort Wayne, died from a gunshot wound...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
wfft.com
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WNDU
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They're looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School. This indoor football matchup was all-inclusive, with the entire school...
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru facing felony charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found...
Your News Local
Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center now hiring
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for multiple positions within the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center (RDC2) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley), as well as the seven counties that comprise the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).
WANE-TV
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
