The 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be the cheapest car sold by an American brand
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax SUV is larger and cheaper than the model it replaces and will be the lowest-priced vehicle sold by an American brand next year.
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Check Out The Cadillac Celestiq Mist Design Inspiration
Customers have no shortage of options when it comes to customizing the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. However, with so many bespoke details to pour through, it can be a challenge to get started. With that in mind, Cadillac is offering a variety of design themes to provide some inspiration, including a theme called Mist, as featured here.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Max Output Raised To 754 Horsepower
Unveiled earlier this year in January, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will serve as GM’s mass-market full-size electric pickup. At the time of its reveal, GM announced that the full-size electric truck would have a maximum output of 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch. However, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV debuted just last week with a maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Despite being based on the same platform and using the same batteries and motors, the two trucks appear to be producing different numbers. Now, GM Authority has learned that this is not the case.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Sierra HD Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Customers affected by a recent constraint on heated seats for the 2022 GMC Sierra HD are now eligible to have the feature retrofitted under a new GM customer satisfaction program, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may have missed it, certain 2022 GMC Sierra HD models were placed...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Future Buick EV Crossover Spied For The First Time In China
Just as General Motors prepares to introduce the first Buick EV based on Ultium technology before the end of the year in China, a future Buick EV crossover has just been captured for the first time in the Asian country. Local media have captured the first highly camouflaged prototype of...
Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla
Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Signs your car battery needs to be replaced
TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
lexusenthusiast.com
Lexus Switch to Full-Electric Hits a Snag
There is turmoil at Toyota regarding the EV strategy outlined in last December’s mega-event that saw 30 concepts unveiled. It’s now believed within Toyota that the brand-new eTGNA platform isn’t competitive enough — from Reuters:. The review was triggered in part by the realisation by some...
gmauthority.com
The Durant Guild To Bring The Cadillac Celestiq To China
General Motors has just announced that its new The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China will make its first global appearance next month at the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), bringing the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan to the event. The automaker’s new business unit in China...
