ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Dry, crisp, October-ish weather returns to NJ Thursday

Welcome to our new, drier air mass. After four days in a row of clouds, unsettled weather, and murky skies, New Jersey is looking much clearer and more comfortable now. Thursday's weather nuisance will be a stiff breeze, possibly enough to blow over a few light garbage cans. But sunshine, dry air, and seasonable temperatures will compensate.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween

New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Still gloomy Tuesday across NJ – occasional showers and drizzle

Blech. New Jersey's weather this week is more reminiscent of London. Or San Francisco. The fog, the mist, the rain. We will see slight improvements on Tuesday. But it is going to be another cloudy, humid, damp and dreary day overall. Less rainy than Monday, but we will still have sporadic showers and sprinkles and drizzle around. At least temperatures are on the mild side.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy