Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Included on List with Odds for Next Fired College Football Head Coach
A natural side effect of losing is people will constantly speculation about what can be done to right the ship. The easiest fix in some people’s mind is always to fire the head coach. With West Virginia on the heels of a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, many WVU...
WBOY
WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
WBOY
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
WBOY
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
WBOY
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
WBOY
Kick time, TV network announced for WVU-ISU game
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5. The conference also recently announced the kick time...
WBOY
WVU tennis concludes play in Blacksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped play at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted by Virginia Tech. WVU sent six players to compete over the weekend, including senior...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Makes G-League Training Camp Roster
Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Gabe Osabuohein has earned his first chance at professional basketball. The Cleveland Charge, an affiliate of the NBA G-League, recently revealed their roster for the upcoming training camp. Osabuohein, who is a crowd favorite in Morgantown, was included on the roster. The Canadian will...
WBOY
Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
UK basketball coach applauds coal miner, West Virginia on social media
University of Kentucky's men's basketball head coach made a shout to coal miners and Clarksburg, West Virginia on Monday.
WBOY
Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth
West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Huey Mack & his song, “Dear West Virginia”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA (WOWK) – We sit down with singer-songwriter and Morgantown native, Huey Mack, to talk about his song, “Dear West Virginia,” featuring Brad Paisley and the West Virginia University Choir. For more on Huey Mack, click HERE.
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. Logan and Logan’s partner, Gabe’s apartment, had caught on fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
WBOY
WVU Pumpkin Drop to return Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources will be hosting their 33rd Pumpkin Drop after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WVU’s Engineering Sciences Building on Oct. 28.
Comments / 0