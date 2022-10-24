ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit promise helping high school students get their college degrees tuition free

DETROIT – A program working to ensure Detroiters have a tuition-free path to college is hosting a college fair this weekend. Detroit Promise offers scholarships to qualified students graduating from Detroit high schools. The program allows students to pursue an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or technical certificate at participating academic institutions.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how DPSCD is battling against chronic absenteeism

DETROIT – Giving children the best education they can get starts with ensuring they come to school daily. But in Detroit, students missing school regularly is a real problem. I’ve been doing stories highlighting chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools this month. It’s a problem that’s only been exacerbated...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
FLINT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Earns National Accreditation For Rectal Cancer Program

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, recently earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, or NAPRC. “Currently, four hospitals hold such accreditation in the state, and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is the first hospital in the Metro Detroit area to meet these standards,” said Dr. Harry Wasvary, the director of the Multidisciplinary Colon and Rectal Cancer Clinic at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Oct. 25, 1962

From the October 25, 1962 edition of The Wayne Herald. Double benefit obtained as 17,200 Sabin doses given. Over 17,200 doses of the Sabin polio vaccine were administered during the three Kiwanis sponsored during Oral Sundays held in Wayne. Another side benefit was also realized from the project, according to...
WAYNE, MI
cityoftaylor.com

COVID-19 home testing kits available

Wayne County Commission Ray Basham and staff will be giving away free COVID-19 testing kits from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, October 28, at the Taylor Media Center, 23511 Goddard Road. The Media Center is located in front of the Taylor Police Department on the City Hall Campus. No proof of residency...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job

(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry.   Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come. 
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Wright, Morrow set to go to trial in February 2023

Judge Andrew Cohen has granted the request of the attorneys for Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow to wait until February 2023 for their trial date. The duo appeared before the judge in Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. Judge Cohen asked the attorneys to follow-up with his secretary to select a suitable trial date. All those involved estimated that the trial would take three to four days.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

