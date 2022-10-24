Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit promise helping high school students get their college degrees tuition free
DETROIT – A program working to ensure Detroiters have a tuition-free path to college is hosting a college fair this weekend. Detroit Promise offers scholarships to qualified students graduating from Detroit high schools. The program allows students to pursue an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or technical certificate at participating academic institutions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how DPSCD is battling against chronic absenteeism
DETROIT – Giving children the best education they can get starts with ensuring they come to school daily. But in Detroit, students missing school regularly is a real problem. I’ve been doing stories highlighting chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools this month. It’s a problem that’s only been exacerbated...
WILX-TV
Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
Longtime Detroiter celebrates 100th birthday, still serving the community
Detroiter Ruby Cole, an avid Detroit sports fan, turned 100 years old. For Ms. Ruby, as they say, age ain't nothing but a number.
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
michiganchronicle.com
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Earns National Accreditation For Rectal Cancer Program
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, recently earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, or NAPRC. “Currently, four hospitals hold such accreditation in the state, and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is the first hospital in the Metro Detroit area to meet these standards,” said Dr. Harry Wasvary, the director of the Multidisciplinary Colon and Rectal Cancer Clinic at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Oct. 25, 1962
From the October 25, 1962 edition of The Wayne Herald. Double benefit obtained as 17,200 Sabin doses given. Over 17,200 doses of the Sabin polio vaccine were administered during the three Kiwanis sponsored during Oral Sundays held in Wayne. Another side benefit was also realized from the project, according to...
cityoftaylor.com
COVID-19 home testing kits available
Wayne County Commission Ray Basham and staff will be giving away free COVID-19 testing kits from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, October 28, at the Taylor Media Center, 23511 Goddard Road. The Media Center is located in front of the Taylor Police Department on the City Hall Campus. No proof of residency...
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here is where you can drop off unneeded medications in Detroit during Drug Take Back Day
DETROIT – Metro Detroiters can drop off unneeded and expired medications during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. On Oct. 29, starting at 10 a.m., many locations across Detroit will be open for those that would like to discharge unneeded...
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job
(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry. Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come.
Spinal Column
Wright, Morrow set to go to trial in February 2023
Judge Andrew Cohen has granted the request of the attorneys for Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow to wait until February 2023 for their trial date. The duo appeared before the judge in Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. Judge Cohen asked the attorneys to follow-up with his secretary to select a suitable trial date. All those involved estimated that the trial would take three to four days.
fox2detroit.com
TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit.
