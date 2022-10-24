When Mac Jones went down screaming in pain at the end of the Patriots-Ravens game a few weeks back every Patriots fan assumed their season was over. They had fallen to 1-2, and were going to need to rely on Brian Hoyer. Unbeknownst to them, Hoyer would only be able to attempt six passes before he went into concussion protocol. Fourth-round pick and third-string option Bailey Zappe then came in as a serviceable replacement, nearly leading the Pats to victory at Lambeau field.

