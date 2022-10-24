Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Tom Brady deals with Antonio Brown trolling as Bucs drop game to Panthers
Tom Brady faced the trolling of Antonio Brown on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs dropped to 3-4.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers. While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow." "This team is old and ...
Dabo's Decision to Bench Uiagalelei Proves He’s a Mastermind of Nick Saban Proportions
Let's not beat around the bush: College football coaches are insane. It comes with the territory, because you have to be a little bit off your kilter to manage a hundred 18- to 22-year-olds, ignore your family for days on end and carry the happiness of your team's fanbase on your back.
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht
The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
New England Doesn't Have a QB Controversy, The Problem is Coaching
When Mac Jones went down screaming in pain at the end of the Patriots-Ravens game a few weeks back every Patriots fan assumed their season was over. They had fallen to 1-2, and were going to need to rely on Brian Hoyer. Unbeknownst to them, Hoyer would only be able to attempt six passes before he went into concussion protocol. Fourth-round pick and third-string option Bailey Zappe then came in as a serviceable replacement, nearly leading the Pats to victory at Lambeau field.
