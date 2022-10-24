Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
KCCI.com
Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
theperrynews.com
Dexter robbery suspect arrested after manhunt Tuesday night
A Dexter man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing the Casey’s two blocks from his house. Phillip Andrew Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was charged with second-degree robbery and also arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft and for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
kwbg.com
Boone PD Participating in DEA National Drug Take Back Event
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone Police Department will once again, take part in the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday. Residents will be able to turn in outdated or unneeded medications for safe disposal. Police will accept items for safe disposal from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Lobby of the Boone Police Department.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Woman rescued from travel trailer fire at Adventureland Campground
ALTOONA, Iowa — Firefighters rescued a woman from a travel trailer after it caught fire at the Adventureland Campground. The woman was taken to a Des Moines hospital in serious condition. According to the Altoona Fire Department, the call came in at 5 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they...
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
KCCI.com
Nevada's Ben Franklin store to close in November
NEVADA, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Nevada has announced that it is closing in mid-November. It is one of the last remaining Ben Franklins in the state and thesecond of the long-time chain that will be closing soon in central Iowa. Manager Sheila Smith says she has...
KIMT
Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business. The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or...
KCCI.com
New sculpture installed at Jack Trice Stadium to honor namesake
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University's latest addition honors an athlete known for breaking barriers. A new sculpture, called "Breaking Barriers," was installed on Tuesday at the football stadium named in honor of Jack Trice. Two halves of the concrete and bronze sculpture were connected during the installation. The...
KCCI.com
Drake's Megan Meyer thriving with Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University senior Megan Meyer did not think she would wind up being the star of the Bulldog's women's basketball team. Meyer, a Mason City native, started her playing career at the University of Iowa playing for the Hawkeyes. But after a sophomore season that...
