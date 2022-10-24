ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued Issued For Several Shampoo Products Due To Possible Cancer-Causing Agents

By Ben Crnic
 2 days ago
Some dry shampoo products are being recalled for containing high levels of benzene. Photo Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Several shampoo products are being recalled due to the presence of possible cancer-causing agents.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of select dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to "potentially elevated levels of benzene," FDA officials said.

The recall was issued by Unilever on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the company that owns the brands of the recalled products.

A complete list of recalled products is available here.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen, and exposure to the chemical through inhalation or through the skin can result in diseases such as leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders, according to the FDA.

Officials said that daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in the recalled products "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," but that the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

An internal investigation identified the source of the contamination as the propellant used in the shampoo products, FDA officials said.

A list of affected products produced prior to October 2021 can be found here.

Retailers who carry the affected products have been notified to remove them from shelves, and consumers are directed to stop using the products.

