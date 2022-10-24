ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8xgw_0ikk6WIg00

Authorities in New Jersey say 41 violent fugitives are off the streets as a result of a warrant sweep called Operation Essex.

"This was no small effort," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. "It will not only take them off (the streets) and stop other crimes from being committed by them, it also sends a message to the streets as well that you can run but you can't hide... that you need to turn yourselves in and to avoid having someone knock at the door and arrest you."

The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.

The most violent were wanted for murder. Jamal Mahorn was wanted for a murder on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue back on September 7 of this year, and Tyquil Martin was wanted for another murder back on August 13.

The sweep was conducted jointly with the Essex County Sheriff's Department and the Newark Police Department.

In the 200 block of Renner Avenue, police say they have been vigilante in taking dangerous people off the streets.

"It is important to help get some of these individuals off the street to keep our community safer," Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

The city of Newark has seen some crimes escalate since 2021 and others show a decline.

This year, they have had 45 murders to date compared to 47 this time last year. Robberies have had the biggest jump with 395 in 2022 compared to 348 this time last year while aggravated assaults are down with 948 this year compared to 1,030 in 2021.

Finally, carjackings have seen an uptick with 61 this year compared to 60 a year ago at this time.

The city of Newark has a safe surrender program, allowing fugitives to turn themselves in without incident.

"You need to turn yourselves in, in order to avoid having someone knock at the door and arrest you," Stephens said.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

Ken Rosato has more on the mom's mission to take matters into her own hands.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

Related
NJ.com

Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison

A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident

NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed

A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm

A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BBC

Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark

A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Amber Alert: 17-year old reported missing in Newark

by Newark Police Dept. NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Breanna Santoro, 17, who was reported missing on Saturday, October 20, 2022. Breanna was last seen in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She is described as 5’7” tall and 135 pounds. Breanna has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple, and blue) and wears black square frame glasses. She also has a cartilage piercing and earlobe piercing. She was last seen wearing red adiddas sneakers. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Breanna Santoro The post Amber Alert: 17-year old reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy