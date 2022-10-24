Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep

Authorities in New Jersey say 41 violent fugitives are off the streets as a result of a warrant sweep called Operation Essex.

"This was no small effort," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. "It will not only take them off (the streets) and stop other crimes from being committed by them, it also sends a message to the streets as well that you can run but you can't hide... that you need to turn yourselves in and to avoid having someone knock at the door and arrest you."

The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.

The most violent were wanted for murder. Jamal Mahorn was wanted for a murder on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue back on September 7 of this year, and Tyquil Martin was wanted for another murder back on August 13.

The sweep was conducted jointly with the Essex County Sheriff's Department and the Newark Police Department.

In the 200 block of Renner Avenue, police say they have been vigilante in taking dangerous people off the streets.

"It is important to help get some of these individuals off the street to keep our community safer," Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

The city of Newark has seen some crimes escalate since 2021 and others show a decline.

This year, they have had 45 murders to date compared to 47 this time last year. Robberies have had the biggest jump with 395 in 2022 compared to 348 this time last year while aggravated assaults are down with 948 this year compared to 1,030 in 2021.

Finally, carjackings have seen an uptick with 61 this year compared to 60 a year ago at this time.

The city of Newark has a safe surrender program, allowing fugitives to turn themselves in without incident.

"You need to turn yourselves in, in order to avoid having someone knock at the door and arrest you," Stephens said.

Ken Rosato has more on the mom's mission to take matters into her own hands.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,