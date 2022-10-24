Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!

5 DAYS AGO