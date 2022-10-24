Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
ComicBook
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”
Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
Christoph Waltz’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Offended Audiences, Quentin Tarantino Fans Want It to Become a Movie
Actor Christoph Waltz hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and did a hilarious Quentin Tarantino sketch that made his fans want it to be made for real.
Quentin Tarantino Had Rosario Dawson Watch 50 Trailers of Bad Movies for ‘Death Proof’
Rosario Dawson once joked that it was upsetting when Quentin Tarantino would have her watch several trailers for bad movies for ‘Death Proof.'
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
startattle.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
thedigitalfix.com
Tim Burton watched the new Batman movie, and it made him cry
Tim Burton has seen the new Batman movie from Matt Reeves, and he had a pretty dramatic reaction to it. Batman is a cinematic baton, passed from one director to the next, with each imbuing their version of the superhero movie with their own twists. First, there was the ’60s...
A.V. Club
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Sure, no one ever really dies in the Marvel world (except for Uncle Ben), but the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them are about to come to an end. Writer and director James Gunn has been teasing that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, due out next year, will wrap things up for this particular unlikely band of spacefaring misfits. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zoe Saldaña talks playing Gamora in a fifth and presumably final movie.
The Moment During Black Adam Filming That Quintessa Swindell Stopped Seeing The Rock And Only Saw The DC Antihero
Black Adam's Quintessa Swindell recalls the moment they only saw The Rock as the antihero.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Edition" Heading To Disney+
First announced in December 2020 and written/directed by film franchise vet James Gunn, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" takes place after the events of "Thor: Love and Thunder" (which is now streaming on Disney+) but before the events of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (which will hit theaters on May 5, 2023). Oh, and there's a Christmas present for Star Lord - and everyone else: Kevin Bacon!
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.
‘The Riddler: Year One’ Trailer: Paul Dano and Matt Reeves Dissect Batman Villain in Comic Book
Paul Dano has officially “geeked out” on “Batman” lore. “The Batman” actor penned comic book “The Riddler: Year One” after starring as the villain in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, which was inspired by stories in “Batman: Year One” and “The Long Halloween.” “Matt talked a lot about his script, which was very fully realized in where Edward came from,” Dano said in the trailer for the comic book, out October 25. “I do quite a bit of backstory work for myself as an actor.” Reeves encouraged Dano to further explore the character, leading Dano to write his first comic book. “The Riddler: Year One”...
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: That Killer Ending Explained
After years of anticipation and over two months of airtime, House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Comments / 1