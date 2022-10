Two men accused of cheating en route to roughly $30,000 in prize money at a Lake Erie fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, entered their not-guilty pleas through their attorneys in a Cleveland courtroom on Wednesday. The Associated Press reports that both men remained silent during the arraignment.

ASHTABULA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO