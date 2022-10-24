Read full article on original website
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel
Marvel Comics is getting ready to launch a new Avengers comic book writer by Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 will hit comic book retailers, both online and in person, on November 30th. In Avengers Assemble Alpha we get to see a battle that stretches from the dawn of time when the earth was protected by the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC as well as to the "twilight" of reality. Bryan Hitch joins Aaron to illustrate the book and it looks like we're in for a show. Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers Assemble Alpha, which you can check out below!
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster
Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
Marvel's Casting Director Sarah Finn Defends Decision Against Recasting Black Panther After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Ever since fans got their first look at Robert Downey, Jr. in the role of Iron Man, almost nobody in Hollywood has been as consistently praised as Marvel's casting director, Sarah Finn. Working with filmmakers, Finn has helped crack the code for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, and along the way, has helped transform a number of character actors into stars and stars into household names. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though, Marvel and Finn had a challenge: how do you move forward without Chadwick Boseman, whose powerful and earnest performance as T'Challa totally defined the first film?
Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future
Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”
Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
Call Kang: Marvel Releases ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Starring Supervillain Jonathan Majors
After several delays Marvel has finally released the first look at the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Jonathan Majors & Paul Rudd.
Ironheart Casts Cree Summer, New Details on Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto
The cast of Marvel's Ironheart is shaping up to be a pretty impressive one. Dominique Thorne is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. We won't have to wait long to see what's next for the hero, as she will lead her own solo series on Disney+ next year. When that happens, Thorne will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and maybe even Sacha Baron Cohen.
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
