ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

It’s Really Expensive to Be a Star

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFrBP_0ikk5DfU00

When Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in a July 27 cover story that, despite her fame, money is still tight, the internet was quickly divided over whether the appropriate response was scrutiny or sympathy. Or, as one headline put it: “Is Sydney Sweeney Out of Touch or Being Honest?”

It’s easy to understand how reports of multimillion-dollar paydays might imply most actors are flush with cash, but money managers say the nondiscretionary costs add up. And, as the White Lotus actress noted, it impacts their career choices.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney told THR . “I take deals because I have to.”

The following is a look at how those costs break down in 2022.

AGENTS, MANAGERS, LAWYERS AND ACCOUNTANTS

While some reps will break rank and charge an hourly fee for their work — specifically some business managers and talent lawyers — the long-standing “industry standard” percentages still reign. That’s 10 percent each to a star’s agent and talent manager, and 5 percent each to their lawyer and business manager. Some talent may opt to skip a personal lawyer in favor of an agency’s in-house business development team or only hire an accountant to do tax work, but generally 30 percent of an actor’s pay goes to various reps — and it’s not always tax-deductible. Since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 went into effect, only those with loan-out companies reap tax benefits on commission.

PUBLICISTS

The rates for publicists vary pretty dramatically based on how busy the talent is, and many will take a hiatus from their rep when work is slow. But when Sweeney said, “I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage,” that’s in line with what others pay. It’s generally a flat fee ranging anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 a month.

PERSONAL ASSISTANTS

Not every star has a personal assistant, and some have multiple. The going rate is anywhere from $50,000 to about $150,000 a year — with some, typically those in chief-of-staff roles, making even more than that. Stars also could shoulder the costs for travel for their own personal assistants during a press tour.

TAXES

This is the most complicated area — and one of the many ways business managers earn that 5 percent fee — so there’s huge variation in what one actually pays the IRS or state tax agency. The highest income tax rate is 37 percent of the net after business expenses for federal taxes and 13.3 percent for California.

GLAM AND STYLING

For A-plus talent with leverage, a network or studio often will cover the cost of hair, makeup and styling for press events and premieres. But that’s not always the case. For full glam, actresses are looking at $1,500 to $2,500 per event, while stylists could charge $2,000 to $3,500 for their services and the use of designer clothes. All told, some A-list stars will easily pay $100,000 to $500,000 a year to look their best and never repeat outfits on red carpets, magazine covers and talk show couches.

SECURITY

Protecting yourself and your property is often a necessary expense. Rates can start at around $5,000 for a basic security assessment. For the highest-profile stars or someone with, say, a valuable art collection that needs top notch protection, 24/7 security teams can cost millions each year.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Finished Kanye “Ye” West Documentary Shelved by MRC

Film and television studio MRC is shelving a completed documentary focused on Kanye “Ye” West in light of the artist’s recent antisemitic comments. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in an open letter on Monday. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye "Ye" West Comments: "Hate Speech Is Never OK"UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: "We Can't...
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift on How She Got Laura Dern to Star in “Bejeweled” Music Movie

After teasing that the upcoming visuals for songs from her new album Midnights would feature cameos, Taylor Swift revealed how she convinced Laura Dern to star in the movie for her song, “Bejeweled.” Ahead of her Midnights album’s debut, a teaser trailer of “secret projects” from Swift was released during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It was announced that Swift will release “Midnights music movies,” for which she will reteam with cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on the All Too Well short film, for the visuals.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Reimagines Cinderella Fairytale in "Bejeweled" Music...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Hosts “Epic” Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests

Three weeks after Apple debuted Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation in Washington D.C., the Will Smith-starrer screened for an intimate crowd in Los Angeles that included Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley and writer-producer Esa Lewis, among others. Perhaps the most notable guest in the room — aside from Smith himself — was Dave Chappelle. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSAByron Allen Unveils Inaugural theGrio Awards Honoring Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson and MoreWill Oscar Voters Even Consider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy