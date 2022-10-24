The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO