COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN
The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS FOR BUSINESS AWARDS UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber Business Awards will be held on Friday, December 2, at the Chamber Celebration “Night of Stars” The Chamber is requesting nominations for the awards and is accepting them until Friday, November 4. The nomination form for the awards can be found below, with all of the categories for the awards.
CROOKSTON VETERAN’S COUNCIL GIVES MILITARY HONORS AT OAKDALE CEMETERY
The Crookston Veteran’s Council provided military honors yesterday at Oakdale cemetery. Pictured left to right, Ernie Normandin, Jim Urness, Paul Dubuque, Bob Anderson, Frank Lindgren, and Kent Shafer. Other members not included in the picture are Punky Johnson, Myron Veensta, Brent Stahlecker, and Al Melvie. If you are a...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS 62ND ANNUAL FALL CHORAL FESTIVAL
Crookston High School was the host of the 62nd Annual Fall Choral Festival on Monday night inside the auditorium. Participating school choirs were Crookston, Bagley, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, East Grand Forks Senior High, and Lancaster. The festival began in 1959 behind Garfield Reichert of Crookston, Don Danielson of...
Why Grand Forks, ND is a Best Place to Live
Infrastructure, housing and education are outstanding in this bustling city on the banks of the Red River of the North. The way Dr. Michael Brown, an obstetrician and former mayor, sees it, young people are the key to the future of Grand Forks. With deep roots of his own in the city, he wants to ensure the next generation gets all they need to make that future great.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
ROGER AND LOIS SAMUELSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR HEALTHCARE STUDENTS AT RIVERVIEW
The RiverView Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Roger and Lois Samuelson Family Healthcare Scholarship. The scholarship is for Crookston, Climax, or Fisher high school graduates enrolled or with the intention to enroll in a post-secondary program in a healthcare field. Roger and the late Lois Samuelson...
Agnes Sellin – Obit
Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
TRF ENDS CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL’S SEASON IN FIRST ROUND OF SECTION TOURNEY
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team battled early in each set, but the Thief River Falls Prowlers used fantastic net play to pull away to win 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) in the first round of the Section 8AA Volleyball playoffs in Thief River Falls. First Set. Thief River Falls got off...
Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive
GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
Cass County District Judicial Candidate David Chapman: "I'm not one who wants to make it up as I go along... I [will] enforce the law as it's written"
(Cass County, ND) -- An area attorney is sharing why he is looking to become a Cass County Judge in the upcoming November General Election. David Chapman spoke with WDAY Radio about his candidacy to become a Judge in the East Central District Court #4. Chapman spoke about his prior experience as an attorney, why he is running again, and what would be his judicial philosophy if elected to the position.
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FEBRUARY REFERENDUM VOTE, GET A CHILDCARE UPDATE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday evening in the Crookston High School media center. The feature program was an update from Stephanie Okroi (pictured right), who is looking to open a daycare center in Washington School. She is a daycare center owner in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with 83 kids. Okroi gave a disheartening.
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM
The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO GUNSHOT REPORT AT WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
