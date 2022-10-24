ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN

The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON VETERAN’S COUNCIL GIVES MILITARY HONORS AT OAKDALE CEMETERY

The Crookston Veteran’s Council provided military honors yesterday at Oakdale cemetery. Pictured left to right, Ernie Normandin, Jim Urness, Paul Dubuque, Bob Anderson, Frank Lindgren, and Kent Shafer. Other members not included in the picture are Punky Johnson, Myron Veensta, Brent Stahlecker, and Al Melvie. If you are a...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS 62ND ANNUAL FALL CHORAL FESTIVAL

Crookston High School was the host of the 62nd Annual Fall Choral Festival on Monday night inside the auditorium. Participating school choirs were Crookston, Bagley, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, East Grand Forks Senior High, and Lancaster. The festival began in 1959 behind Garfield Reichert of Crookston, Don Danielson of...
CROOKSTON, MN
livability.com

Why Grand Forks, ND is a Best Place to Live

Infrastructure, housing and education are outstanding in this bustling city on the banks of the Red River of the North. The way Dr. Michael Brown, an obstetrician and former mayor, sees it, young people are the key to the future of Grand Forks. With deep roots of his own in the city, he wants to ensure the next generation gets all they need to make that future great.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Agnes Sellin – Obit

Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Iconic Grand Forks Halloween house aims to make holiday more inclusive

GRAND FORKS N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sitting on the sidelines for the last two years due to COVID-19, a popular Grand Forks Halloween house is opening its door back up to trick-or-treaters. They say this year they’re expecting nearly 5,000 kids to ring the doorbell. You read that right; 5,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County District Judicial Candidate David Chapman: "I'm not one who wants to make it up as I go along... I [will] enforce the law as it's written"

(Cass County, ND) -- An area attorney is sharing why he is looking to become a Cass County Judge in the upcoming November General Election. David Chapman spoke with WDAY Radio about his candidacy to become a Judge in the East Central District Court #4. Chapman spoke about his prior experience as an attorney, why he is running again, and what would be his judicial philosophy if elected to the position.
CASS COUNTY, ND
froggyweb.com

Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries

BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
BAGLEY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM

The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO GUNSHOT REPORT AT WREN DRIVE

Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
GRAND FORKS, ND

