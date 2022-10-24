Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former UNI Wide Receiver Signs Contract with Chicago Bears
Without a doubt, Daurice Fountain is one of the greatest wide receivers to come out of the Northern Iowa football program. He's now getting another chance to prove that he belongs in the NFL. As shared by Head Coach Matt Eberflus, Fountain is signing a contract with the Chicago Bears....
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Corydon Times-Republican
Photos: Home Halloween decorations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Deceased, jailed Iowans received $238K in unemployment benefits, audit says. Erroneous payments were made during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when unemployment claims surged as businesses closed.
KCRG.com
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Walker Hayes Celebrates Major Personal Milestone In Cedar Rapids
It's been a long-hard journey for one music superstar, and he celebrated the huge accomplishment at his sold-out show in Cedar Rapids. On Friday, October 21st, Walker Hayes brought his 'Glad You're Here' tour to Eastern Iowa. The singer had AMA nominees Parmalee open the show. "I wish I had...
Camping and Hiking Season Near A Wrap at Popular Linn County Sites
Mother Nature gave campers a few extra warm days to extend the camping season for one more weekend, just ahead of the Linn County Conservation board announcing it will be closing several of its campgrounds this week,. In a media release, it was noted that Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, October 24th, 2022
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after...
Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement stockpiled manure outside that was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle, DNR records show. In November […] The post Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud
A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
Igloo Season is Coming Soon to Cedar Rapids Restaurants
Dining on a patio during an Iowa winter isn't usually an ideal situation... unless you've got your very own igloo!. Earlier this week, LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids announced the return of their heated patio igloos. Their igloo season will officially kick off Friday, November 11th and run through March 7th of 2023.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0