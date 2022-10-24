Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Here's some answers to questions about mail-in ballots for the 2022 midterm election
Here's answers to questions about mail-in ballots for the 2022 midterm election. the deadline in Texas to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.
12newsnow.com
Nice, sunny Wednesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
More sunny skies Thursday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
Cloudy skies, scattered storms Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: 90% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Winds: East 10-20 mph.
12newsnow.com
409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 10 of the high school football season will get an early start thanks to storms being forecasted in Southeast Texas Friday. With that in mind, here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks! The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with Ashly Elam and Saphire Cervantes slowly closing the gap.
12newsnow.com
Flu season off to early start as cases rise in Southeast Texas school districts
The best advice from health experts is to get your flu shot. Although it may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can reduce the severity of the infection.
12newsnow.com
Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas
LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
12newsnow.com
Rain, showers in Southeast Texas could last until Sunday
Monday is expected to be warm and dry. The Trick or Treat forecast will be very pleasant with temperatures around 70.
12newsnow.com
Humane Society of Southeast Texas offering spay, neuter discounts
"That's our main goal here, is to reduce the pet population through education and advocacy. We consider this part of our education."
12newsnow.com
Humane Society of Southeast Texas provides tips to pet owners ahead of Halloween
1. Watch your front door to make sure your pet doesn't run away 2. Don't let your pet get any candy 3. Be mindful of pet costumes.
Comments / 0