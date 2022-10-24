ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 10 of the high school football season will get an early start thanks to storms being forecasted in Southeast Texas Friday. With that in mind, here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks! The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with Ashly Elam and Saphire Cervantes slowly closing the gap.
Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas

LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night. Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. Lumberton piled it on Little...
