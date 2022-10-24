Read full article on original website
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
31-year-old Ernest McLemore Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waco (Waco,TX)
According to the Waco Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Waco on Wednesday night. The crash happened near S.18th Street and Connor Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. According to the reports, a 2018 Ford Expedition and a bicycle were involved in the collision.
fox44news.com
Two arrests made after wild chase through Killeen streets
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing. Bond has been set at...
fox44news.com
Would-be burglar fights Robinson officers
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital. The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
coveleaderpress.com
Coltart sentenced to 12 years for 2016 standoff with Copperas Cove police
Alexander Scott Coltart of Copperas Cove has spent the past six years in the Coryell County Jail and he will now spend the next 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after a jury found him guilty in a trial held last week. Coltart was involved in...
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
fox44news.com
Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
fox44news.com
Hitchhiker indicted for murder in death of man who gave him a ride
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of the stabbing death of a man who gave him a ride when he was hitchhiking. Justin Glen Boswell has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1 million...
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Man indicted for Intoxicated Manslaughter in Robinson crash
ROBINSON, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina for Intoxicated Manslaughter after a crash in Robinson that left two people dead. Police believe that the crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25, when a Ford Taurus collided with a travel trailer being hauled by a Chevrolet Suburban.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Title-Wearing Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted By Police
An armed robbery suspect is wanted by police in Texas, and one clue might prove pivotal to their identity – the WWE Title belt they were wearing at the time. While WWE Champions on television have in the past resorted to all sorts of tactics to remain as such, one person that clearly fancies themselves worthy of a title belt is wanted by police in Temple, Texas on suspicion of armed robbery according to KWTX.
KWTX
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
fox44news.com
One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
KWTX
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
Armed robbery suspect steals cash while wearing WWE belt: Temple police
Killeen police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.
