An armed robbery suspect is wanted by police in Texas, and one clue might prove pivotal to their identity – the WWE Title belt they were wearing at the time. While WWE Champions on television have in the past resorted to all sorts of tactics to remain as such, one person that clearly fancies themselves worthy of a title belt is wanted by police in Temple, Texas on suspicion of armed robbery according to KWTX.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO