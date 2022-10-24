For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction

Tight end Travis Kelce said after Sunday’s 44-23 win at San Francisco that he planned to celebrate Tight Ends Day all week because it’s the Chiefs bye week .

Kelce and his teammates will have the week off before playing their eighth game against a team that had a winning record a year ago. No other team in NFL history has ever faced such a difficult stretch to start a season.

Despite that opening slate of games, the Chiefs are all alone atop the AFC West.

Chiefs 5-2 (2-0 in AFC West games) Chargers 4-3 (2-1) Raiders 2-4 (1-2) Broncos 2-5 (0-2)

After the break, the Chiefs will face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans in a “Sunday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Tankathon.com, the Chiefs’ remaining strength of schedule ranks as the 29th most difficult in the NFL . That’s the easiest in the AFC West, ahead of the Raiders (27th), Chargers (19th) and Broncos (16th).

There’s a lot of football to be played, but the Chiefs are in a good position as they attempt to win a seventh-straight AFC West title. Things aren’t quite as well for the other teams in the division. Here’s a closer look.

Chargers

As if losing 37-23 to the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium wasn’t bad enough, two Chargers starters suffered significant injuries.

ESPN reported cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated right knee that coach Brandon Staley called “significant,” and leading receiver Mike Williams injured his ankle.

“The reality is that through seven games, we’ve had to fight really hard to be 4-3,” Staley told ESPN. “We’ve endured a lot. Our season is in front of us, which is the truth.”

Injuries have taken a toll, and that goes beyond those hurt Sunday.

Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernandez didn’t strike an optimistic tone in his piece headlined, “Healthy dose of reality for injury-ravaged Chargers — they’re mediocre”

“Whatever the reason, the Chargers don’t look like a Super Bowl team,” Hernandez wrote. “They’re seven weeks into the season and they still haven’t beaten anyone worth mentioning.”

Raiders

Las Vegas defeated the Texans 38-20 on Sunday, and the Raiders have the third-ranked scoring offense in the NFL (27.2 points per game). The scoring defense, however, is ranked 26th.

The Raiders are tied with the Lions for the fewest sacks in the NFL (nine) and 30th in quarterback hurries (37), ahead of the Falcons and Rams. Las Vegas is having trouble getting off the field on third-down plays, as opponents have gotten a first down iin 44% of those situations . That’s 27th in the NFL.

One bright spot for the Raiders, who were the last NFL team to get a win, is running back Josh Jacobs, who had three touchdowns in Sunday’s victory. But he told Tashan Reed of the Athletic, Jacobs was not satisfied because of the Raiders’ record.

“It’s hard to have self-satisfaction ,” Jacobs said. “Because, obviously, we’re still on the bottom end of the winning pole. And then it’s still a long season. If I don’t play good the rest of the season, everything I did up to now don’t really mean nothing.

“The biggest thing for me is, man, I want to get in the playoffs. I want to go on a run and actually feel what it feels like to actually experience that. I think we have a special group of guys. When we’re all clicking offensively and defensively, we’re a scary team. I’m just trying to find a way to approach going about working every day to bring out the best out of everybody.”

Broncos

The good news for the Broncos on Sunday: they reached triple digits in points scored this season.

The bad news: Denver lost 16-9 at home to the New York Jets, the Broncos’ fourth straight defeat.

The worse news: Fans are mad and once again left the game before it ended .

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is not happy either.

“ I’m sick being up here saying the same thing over and over again,’‘ Hackett said, per 9News.com. “The opportunities are there. At some point we’ve got to take them. There’s no excuses. We’ve been in every single game — we’ve got to win these games.

“It’s frustrating being up here having to say the same thing because like I said, those opportunities are there and we have to make them. It’s that simple. It’s the NFL. It’s going to be hard. Especially close games which we’ve been in, you have to come through and win those games.”

The only glimmer of a sliver lining is the Broncos were without quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the game because of injury.

But Denver’s offense has been putrid as their 100 points are ahead of only the Bears, who play Monday night. There are any number of stats that illustrate that point, but here are two that compare the Broncos to the Chiefs.