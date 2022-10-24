ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXTaK_0ikk3H7y00

Tight end Travis Kelce said after Sunday’s 44-23 win at San Francisco that he planned to celebrate Tight Ends Day all week because it’s the Chiefs bye week .

Kelce and his teammates will have the week off before playing their eighth game against a team that had a winning record a year ago. No other team in NFL history has ever faced such a difficult stretch to start a season.

Despite that opening slate of games, the Chiefs are all alone atop the AFC West.

  1. Chiefs 5-2 (2-0 in AFC West games)
  2. Chargers 4-3 (2-1)
  3. Raiders 2-4 (1-2)
  4. Broncos 2-5 (0-2)

After the break, the Chiefs will face the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans in a “Sunday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Tankathon.com, the Chiefs’ remaining strength of schedule ranks as the 29th most difficult in the NFL . That’s the easiest in the AFC West, ahead of the Raiders (27th), Chargers (19th) and Broncos (16th).

There’s a lot of football to be played, but the Chiefs are in a good position as they attempt to win a seventh-straight AFC West title. Things aren’t quite as well for the other teams in the division. Here’s a closer look.

Chargers

As if losing 37-23 to the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium wasn’t bad enough, two Chargers starters suffered significant injuries.

ESPN reported cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated right knee that coach Brandon Staley called “significant,” and leading receiver Mike Williams injured his ankle.

“The reality is that through seven games, we’ve had to fight really hard to be 4-3,” Staley told ESPN. “We’ve endured a lot. Our season is in front of us, which is the truth.”

Injuries have taken a toll, and that goes beyond those hurt Sunday.

Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernandez didn’t strike an optimistic tone in his piece headlined, “Healthy dose of reality for injury-ravaged Chargers — they’re mediocre”

“Whatever the reason, the Chargers don’t look like a Super Bowl team,” Hernandez wrote. “They’re seven weeks into the season and they still haven’t beaten anyone worth mentioning.”

Raiders

Las Vegas defeated the Texans 38-20 on Sunday, and the Raiders have the third-ranked scoring offense in the NFL (27.2 points per game). The scoring defense, however, is ranked 26th.

The Raiders are tied with the Lions for the fewest sacks in the NFL (nine) and 30th in quarterback hurries (37), ahead of the Falcons and Rams. Las Vegas is having trouble getting off the field on third-down plays, as opponents have gotten a first down iin 44% of those situations . That’s 27th in the NFL.

One bright spot for the Raiders, who were the last NFL team to get a win, is running back Josh Jacobs, who had three touchdowns in Sunday’s victory. But he told Tashan Reed of the Athletic, Jacobs was not satisfied because of the Raiders’ record.

“It’s hard to have self-satisfaction ,” Jacobs said. “Because, obviously, we’re still on the bottom end of the winning pole. And then it’s still a long season. If I don’t play good the rest of the season, everything I did up to now don’t really mean nothing.

“The biggest thing for me is, man, I want to get in the playoffs. I want to go on a run and actually feel what it feels like to actually experience that. I think we have a special group of guys. When we’re all clicking offensively and defensively, we’re a scary team. I’m just trying to find a way to approach going about working every day to bring out the best out of everybody.”

Broncos

The good news for the Broncos on Sunday: they reached triple digits in points scored this season.

The bad news: Denver lost 16-9 at home to the New York Jets, the Broncos’ fourth straight defeat.

The worse news: Fans are mad and once again left the game before it ended .

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is not happy either.

I’m sick being up here saying the same thing over and over again,’‘ Hackett said, per 9News.com. “The opportunities are there. At some point we’ve got to take them. There’s no excuses. We’ve been in every single game — we’ve got to win these games.

“It’s frustrating being up here having to say the same thing because like I said, those opportunities are there and we have to make them. It’s that simple. It’s the NFL. It’s going to be hard. Especially close games which we’ve been in, you have to come through and win those games.”

The only glimmer of a sliver lining is the Broncos were without quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the game because of injury.

But Denver’s offense has been putrid as their 100 points are ahead of only the Bears, who play Monday night. There are any number of stats that illustrate that point, but here are two that compare the Broncos to the Chiefs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
1000
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy