ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Police: Altoona man jailed for hitting vehicles with curtain rod before chase

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pW7Ym_0ikk33r300

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A police chase has ended in an Altoona man seeing time behind bars on felony charges, according to police.

Altoona police said in the charges filed, that on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, 41-year-old Marchello Dodson was hitting vehicles with a white curtain rod and threatening to fight people while at the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz.

After police arrived, Dodson got in his gold Toyota Camry and officers tried to get him out of the car. Dodson took off out of the gas station lot and the officers got back into their cruiser and initiated a chase.

Driver wanted after crashing into porch pillar, fleeing in Cambria County

During the chase, Dodson broke various traffic laws such as driving through red lights. According to the criminal complaint, at one point Dodson even led police down a one-way road and almost hit multiple vehicles while speeding.

Police managed to pull Dodson over along 6th Avenue who got out of the Camry but forgot to put it in park. The car continued to hit a curb and a light pole before stopping, police said.

Dodson faces felony flight and escape, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and other charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Dodson is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed when hit by tractor trailer on I-99: police

An Altoona man was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Interstate 99, according to state police. WJAC reports that the accident took place on Tuesday morning on I-99. The Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, and the tractor trailer was traveling north when it hit the man, who was in the right lane.
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

8 People Facing Homicide Charges

State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

4 Yr Old Killed By Car

State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed. Police say the truck […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Body Found in Cambria County Garage

The Cambria County coroner said his office is investigating after a homeowner found a body inside an abandoned garage. Jeff Lees said the body that was found on the 2nd flood of the garage in the 1500 block of Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. Sunday was severely decomposed. Lees said DNA testing and other imaging will need to be done to identify the individual.
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy