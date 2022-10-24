ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space

That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street gallery owner contacted Village Police on October 17 to report she believes a now former employee falsified business records this August and that two pieces of art are missing from the gallery. According to the police report, the gallery owner told police that the employee had been acting strangely and was having clients wire money to her personal account for sales and was then wiring the funds to the gallery’s account. The gallery owner contacted a recent client and discovered they were invoiced for $25,000 for a painting, when the price was $20,000 and ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Seven Caught Dumping in Pine Barrens, Pay Restitution To Settle Cases

Seven people, including a Sag Harbor resident, were recently charged with illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens. On Monday, October 24, the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Police Commission... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

North Haven Board Considers Dark Skies Restrictions

The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting under a dark skies initiative. The board met on October 19 to discuss the proposed... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Mayor Cancels Public Forum in Wake of Article 78 Filing

Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca said this week that he has canceled a special meeting the Village Board had been expected to hold on October 26 to field public... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Hochul, Zeldin Highlight Stark Contrasts in Choice for Governor

The race for governor pits a Republican congressman from Long Island with deep ties to the Trump movement and a tough-on-crime campaign, Lee Zeldin, against an upstate incumbent, Kathy Hochul,... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

County Road 39 in Southampton Reopens After Head-On Collision

UPDATE: October 26, 5:16 p.m.: County Road 39 reopens Police reported that as of 5:13 p.m. County Road 39 reopened. Original Story A head-on collision on County Road 39 in... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown lands statewide tournament

In what could be a boon to both the St. James/Smithtown Little League and the Town of Smithtown, the New York State Softball Championship Tournament will be held here in July of 2023 and possibly beyond. Richard Tomitz, president of SJSLL, and Peter Russo, vice president, have been working closely...
SMITHTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy