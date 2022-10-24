Read full article on original website
Potential Purchase of Marsden Street Lots Is Talk of the Town in Sag Harbor Ahead of November 3 Vote
Sag Harbor residents will head to the polls on November 3 to vote on whether to authorize the use of $3.325 million held in the Sag Harbor School District’s capital... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
East Hampton Village To Survey Residents About Herrick Park Additions for Dogs, Pickleball Players
East Hampton Village will circulate a survey to all village residents next week asking for their thoughts about adding a pickleball court or a dog park to Herrick Park. The... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022...
Southampton Village Trustees Take Issue With Complaint Related to Coopers Concession Contract
After the Southampton Village Board of Trustees voted, 3-2, at their most recent meeting to award a three-year contract to John Betts to operate the Coopers Beach concession stand, a... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
Longtime Schmidt’s Market Customers Share Their Thoughts on Final Day in Business for Village Staple
“Devastating.” “A shame.” “Terrible.” Those were some of the words and phrases customers used repeatedly on Friday, October 21, as they grabbed items off nearly bare shelves and put them... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork...
Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space
That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street gallery owner contacted Village Police on October 17 to report she believes a now former employee falsified business records this August and that two pieces of art are missing from the gallery. According to the police report, the gallery owner told police that the employee had been acting strangely and was having clients wire money to her personal account for sales and was then wiring the funds to the gallery’s account. The gallery owner contacted a recent client and discovered they were invoiced for $25,000 for a painting, when the price was $20,000 and ... by Staff Writer.
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
Seven Caught Dumping in Pine Barrens, Pay Restitution To Settle Cases
Seven people, including a Sag Harbor resident, were recently charged with illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens. On Monday, October 24, the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Police Commission... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
East Hampton Town’s Ravaged, ‘Ill Thriven’ Pitch Pine Forests
East Hampton Town’s pitch pine forests have been ravaged by the southern pine borer more than any other Long Island community’s. Near the end of this summer, the Napeague pitch... more. When I was a young lad growing up in Mattituck, on the North Fork, I ... 11...
Historic ‘Bridge House’ Just off Sag Harbor Village Hits the Market for $14 Million
Bridge House, the first home north of Sag Harbor Village after going over the LCpl Jordan C. Haerter Veterans’ Memorial Bridge, is now on the market, seeking $14 million. At... more. Former Islip Town Attorney J.R. DiCioccio has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP as a shareholder of ... 17 Oct...
North Haven Board Considers Dark Skies Restrictions
The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting under a dark skies initiative. The board met on October 19 to discuss the proposed... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022...
Sag Harbor Mayor Cancels Public Forum in Wake of Article 78 Filing
Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca said this week that he has canceled a special meeting the Village Board had been expected to hold on October 26 to field public... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
Pilot Traffic Program Begins, ‘Working Well,’ According to Highway Superintendent
The long-aborning blinking light pilot traffic easement program began on Monday, October 24, and by Tuesday had “just a couple hiccups,” according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. By... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree...
Sag Harbor Village Hoping Tweaks Will Improve New Sound System in Meeting Room
An argument could be made that the two most common sentences heard from the audience at Sag Harbor Village Board meetings are “We can’t hear you!” and “Speak up!” For... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork...
Hochul, Zeldin Highlight Stark Contrasts in Choice for Governor
The race for governor pits a Republican congressman from Long Island with deep ties to the Trump movement and a tough-on-crime campaign, Lee Zeldin, against an upstate incumbent, Kathy Hochul,... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022...
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
County Road 39 in Southampton Reopens After Head-On Collision
UPDATE: October 26, 5:16 p.m.: County Road 39 reopens Police reported that as of 5:13 p.m. County Road 39 reopened. Original Story A head-on collision on County Road 39 in... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
Despite Losing Its Founder, WordHampton Forges Ahead as It Passes 30-Year Milestone
It wasn’t exactly the way Nicole Castillo wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of WordHampton, the East End’s best-known public relations firm. In August, the firm’s founder and her longtime... more. Ten years ago this weekend, one of the largest and most unusual storms to ever ......
Town of Smithtown lands statewide tournament
In what could be a boon to both the St. James/Smithtown Little League and the Town of Smithtown, the New York State Softball Championship Tournament will be held here in July of 2023 and possibly beyond. Richard Tomitz, president of SJSLL, and Peter Russo, vice president, have been working closely...
Springs Student Fired BB Gun on East Hampton Bus; District Plans Disciplinary Action
East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on an East Hampton Middle School bus last Thursday, October 20. Springs... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
Street renaming in Islip honors fallen FDNY firefighter
The town held a street renaming ceremony on what would have been FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard's 34th birthday.
