Paddy Campbell
2d ago
hope these 2 clowns debate on the rapid growth in crime here in Florida and not just gender n abortion Florida getting g very close th Chicago
Sandra Powell
2d ago
Such a great man taken way too soon. I pray for immediate justice and peace and strength to his family. RIH Maurice. You will be so missed by so many.
Gemini Legs
2d ago
Please lord get these devils off the streets! People can’t even enjoy their life anymore because of senseless violence like this!!!
click orlando
Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Deputies: Teen girl fatally shot in Pine Hills was missing runaway, linked to human trafficking case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The 16-year-old girl found shot to death in an Orange County neighborhood was a runaway who had been missing for nearly two months before her death, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies found the teen’s body in the Pine Hills...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After searching for almost two months, deputies have arrested the man they believe shot Loleta Young to death Aug. 27 near the Holden Heights neighborhood. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tasmine Boatwright, 29, on Tuesday on...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
click orlando
Missing girl found shot to death was involved in human trafficking case, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl who was found dead Monday outside a Pine Hills home was involved in a human trafficking case and was last seen leaving a Florida Department of Children and Families office in August, officials said. News 6 obtained a missing persons report for Dashayla...
click orlando
Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Pine Hills; reward being offered in case
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and injured a woman early Sunday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside a home...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
click orlando
Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Buena Ventura Lakes around 7:06 a.m. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes...
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
click orlando
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Orange County
PINE HILLS, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday announced it put up a reward of as much as $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who investigators said robbed a USPS letter carrier in Orange County on Oct. 4. The robbery...
Police: Convicted murderer confessed to 1991 cold-case murder after he ‘found God’ in prison
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer. Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death. Officers said Townson confessed to killing Little when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional in 2020 after he “found God” in prison.
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando USPS letter carrier robbed while delivery mail; $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was threatened and robbed while delivering mail in Orlando in early October. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. It is the fifth reported robbery of a...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
Comments / 5