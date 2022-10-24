Read full article on original website
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23. UPDATE ARTICLE: The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
Eastland County man arrested for shooting son
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County man is accused of shooting his son and at his wife with birdshot. Todd Ireland was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence following the shooting at a residence outside of Rising Star Sunday evening. A report from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office […]
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
