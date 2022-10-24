ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night

Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws. The driver of a 2015…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Windows shot at two Abilene businesses

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of VehicleDocuments were reported stolen during a […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Eastland County man arrested for shooting son

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening. According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star

RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
ABILENE, TX
