AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
NASDAQ
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Alphabet shares drop 6% after company reported slowest sales growth since 2013 - while Microsoft's cloud revenue disappoints in another grim sign for beaten-down tech sector
Google's parent company Alphabet missed expectations with its latest earnings report, while Microsoft posted mixed results with cloud revenue coming in lower than Wall Street had hoped. The two tech titans released their third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, sending Alphabet shares down nearly 6 percent and...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Monday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Medtronic (MDT) will separate its Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses [. ]. Tesla (TSLA) reduced Model 3 and Model Y starter prices in China by up to 9%, according to Reuters...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Tech titans lead stocks down after weak earnings
U.S. stocks slumped Wednesday after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) pushed lower by 0.7%, breaking three-day winning streaks for the indices....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meta Shares Plummet on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast and Earnings Miss
Meta reported a second straight quarterly revenue decline and is forecasting another drop in the fourth quarter. The company's Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters. The stock plunged in extended trading after already losing two-thirds of its value so...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft Shares Sink More Than 7% on Weak Guidance, But Analysts Bullish on Rebound
Shares of Microsoft closed down 7% Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. Shares of Microsoft closed down more than 7% Wednesday, a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Set to Report Third-Quarter Earnings After the Bell
Amazon is set to report earnings after market close on Thursday. The earnings call is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Amazon's price-to-earnings ratio is 103.5. Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of 22 cents a share, according to Refinitiv. Amazon reports third-quarter earnings after the bell...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round Includes a Fintech ‘on the Road to Redemption'
It's that time again: Jim Cramer's lightning round. Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." PayPal (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." MicroVision...
US Stocks On Track For Mixed Start As Nasdaq Futures Sag Yet Again Amid Big Tech Woes; Traders Look Ahead To Q3 GDP Data, Apple, Amazon Earnings
Trading in the U.S. index futures points to a mixed opening by Wall Street stocks on Thursday, as tech earnings continue to disappoint. On Wednesday, the major averages ended mostly lower, with the Dow Industrials ending marginally higher, although well off the session’s high. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corp. MSFT fell sharply in reaction to their quarterly results, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lower.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five US-listed Chinese stocks for November
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) delivered 10,878 vehicles in September. The US-listed Chinese firms are in focus on the investors after the President of the second largest economy, Xi Jinping assured the third term. Ten of the leading US-listed firms lost a total of over US$ 67 billion from their market cap.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Chipotle Mexican Grill is no value stock but the sell-siders still see value in it and the Q3 results have proved them right.
