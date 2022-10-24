ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Battle-tested: Which area football playoff qualifiers played the toughest schedules?

By By Andy Wolf / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3r22_0ikk0rQZ00

A certain kind of toughness is needed for a deep playoff run.

Throw the records out the window. How each team qualified isn’t always a deciding factor, but it’s often an indicator of the adversity they’ve encountered along the way.

There’s a lot to be gained, long term, for playing a daring nonleague schedule and/or being in a regularly dominant conference.

These five playoff schools endured some of the hardest slates in 2022, showing flashes of competitive potential along the way, and hope to be sleepers as they hit the road for Week 11.

ST. JOHN’S JESUIT (5-5)

Opponents’ win percentage: .620

Where it ranks: 2nd Region 6, 9th Division II

Playoff qualifiers faced: 8

Battle breakdown: A brutal start to the year meant the Titans flew under the radar with the wins not piling up yet at a 1-5 start. St. John’s, which has an average margin of defeat of 8.2 points, lost to Dublin Coffman (6-3), Anthony Wayne (8-1), and Perrysburg (8-1) by a score apiece. Last year nearly was the same case, as the 4-5 Titans (2-4 start) scored an upset road victory in the first playoff round by 21 points over Avon Lake. St. John’s enters the playoffs on a four-game win streak.

FINDLAY (5-5)

Opponents’ win percentage: .580

Where it ranks: 3rd Region 2, 19th Division I

Playoff qualifiers faced: 7

Battle breakdown: Already playing in the ever-tough Three Rivers Athletic Conference, Findlay also scheduled, and lost to, arguably the two toughest nonconference northwest Ohio opponents possible in Anthony Wayne (9-6) and Perrysburg (49-21) — both nine-win teams. The Trojans have two wins against teams with a non-losing records, beating their rival Fremont Ross (6-4) and Clay (5-5).

LIBERTY-BENTON (7-3)

Opponents’ win percentage: .600

Where it ranks: 1st Region 18, 4th Division V

Playoff qualifiers faced: 6

Battle breakdown: Liberty-Benton faced three teams with nine wins — Arlington, Mogadore, and McComb — with two of those three loses coming by less than a touchdown. The Eagles also beat 8-2 Columbus Grove and 7-3 Pandora Gilboa. Their experience in tough games, combined with an offense that hit 70 twice this year, could make them a tough out.

GENOA (6-4)

Opponents’ win percentage: .580

Where it ranks: 3rd Region 18, 9th Division V

Playoff qualifiers faced: 5

Battle breakdown: The Comets did what they had to in sweeping three league foes with two wins or fewer, while holding their own in nearly every game against a winning opponent. Genoa picked up wins over Oak Harbor (9-1) and Otsego (6-4), and lost by 10 points or fewer to 7-2 Huron (55-49), 9-0 Eastwood (34-26), and 8-1 Elmwood (23-13).

NAPOLEON (4-6)

Opponents’ win percentage: .570

Where it ranks: 5th Region 14, 20th Division IV

Playoff qualifiers faced: 6

Battle breakdown: Always the littlest fish in the NLL, Napoleon played eight games against schools larger than Division IV, going 4-4. Napoleon’s nonconference schedule featured 6-4 Defiance, 10-0 Liberty Center, and 6-4 Wauseon. Then came league play against a Division I school, three Division III schools, and four Division II teams, including a 10-7 loss to Southview.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

St. Edward finishes strong, remains atop cleveland.com state football rankings in Division I before the playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the final two weeks of the regular season, St. Edward took down what had been the top-ranked teams in Ohio’s biggest two divisions. The Eagles followed their 6-0 win in Week 9 at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller with a 41-20 rout of Archbishop Hoban on Friday to close the regular season and remain atop the cleveland.com state football rankings for Division I.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Experience pays off for Walsh Jesuit in Division I volleyball district

SOLON — The Walsh Jesuit volleyball team hasn't reached the state final four in recent years, but the Warriors are used to playing the state's elite. Consider the Crown Conference includes Walsh, Mentor Lake Catholic, Chardon Notre Dame-Catheral Latin, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Parma Padua. There's no more loaded volleyball conference this side of Cincinnati's Girls Greater Catholic League.
TWINSBURG, OH
The Blade

Anthony Wayne, Notre Dame Academy advance to girls soccer district title game

Sometimes no one deserves to lose. That was the case on Monday night at Springfield Community Stadium in back-to-back district semifinal girls soccer games between Anthony Wayne and St. Ursula Academy, and Notre Dame Academy and Southview.  The fourth-seeded Generals and No. 6 seed Arrows battled for 80 minutes, and then one 15-minute overtime, and then another. Finally, after nine penalty kicks, Anthony Wayne prevailed in penalty kicks 4-2 for a 1-0 victory. “It was a gutsy performance from both teams,” AW coach Lori Williams said. “They had some chances, we had some chances. That game could have gone either way. [Penalty kicks] are brutal, but I’m super proud of our girls.”
WHITEHOUSE, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Playoff X-factors: What are the keys to victory for Toledo-area high school football teams?

Sure, records and computer points say a lot about the quality of a high school football team as it enters the postseason. But what about the numbers that define how a team achieved their victories and playoff position? What made these teams tick? Let’s take a deeper look at the statistics behind the postseason picture in the Toledo area. Here are five X-factors to examine heading into Friday’s opening round. 1. Perrysburg’s balance
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Region 18 field is a beast in Ohio high school playoffs

As the Ohio high school football playoffs kick off Friday night with first-round regional games, many eyes will be on one of the toughest regional groupings in any of the state's seven divisions. That grouping is the 16 teams in Region 18 of Division V, which includes nine teams from Toledo-area leagues. The combined regular-season records of the top eight seeded teams in Region 18 is 70-10 and, figuring in the entire 16-team field, Region 18 boasts a composite record of 119-41. Of all the 28 regions in Ohio's divisions, only Region 22 of Division VI, which includes two area teams (No. 7 seed Ottawa Hills, 8-1 record, and No. 10 seed Patrick Henry, 6-4) has, by one fewer loss, a better record. The top eight teams in Region 22 are 70-9, and the combined record for all 16 teams is 119-40.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Blade football poll: Central Catholic, Liberty Center, McComb are division champs

The final Blade high school football poll for the 2022 season is out, and three state-ranked league-championship teams — Central Catholic, Liberty Center, and McComb — are the poll winners in their respective divisional groupings. All three schools have impressive football histories that include state championships. In The Blade's combined Division I-II poll, Central Catholic (9-1, 7-0) winner of the past five Three Rivers Athletic Conference titles, held its No. 1 ranking for all eight weeks of the poll. In the combined Division III-IV-V poll, unbeaten Liberty Center (10-0, 7-0), champion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, took over the No. 1 ranking in the third week of The Blade's rankings after beating league rival Archbold, 16-0, and held it from there.
MCCOMB, OH
The Blade

High school state tournament scores for Oct. 24

Here are the OHSAA fall sport state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Monday, Oct. 24. GIRLS SOCCER Division I Northview district■ Semifinal: No. 8 Findlay 1, No. 1 Perrysburg 0■ Semifinal: No. 2 Northview 3, No. 7 Ashland 2 (2OT)
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

AP football rankings: McComb No. 2 in final Ohio state poll

After two No. 1-versus-No. 1 matchups last Friday, two new No. 1 teams highlight the Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings in the final 2022 poll released on Tuesday. In Division II, after a 41-20 loss at Division I Lakewood St. Edward (9-1), previous No. 1 Akron Hoban (9-1) dropped to No. 2 in D-II. That loss paved the way for unbeaten defending state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-0), which topped Lebanon 44-8, to jump from No. 2 to No.1 in the final D-II poll. Central Catholic (9-1), which beat Irish-Knight rival St. Francis de Sales for the 19th straight year, kept its No. 5 ranking in the final Division II poll. Coach Greg Dempsey's Fighting Irish claimed its fifth straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship, ending with a 32-game conference winning streak in the final season of the TRAC. The only loss for the Irish was a 23-20 setback in Week 1 at St. Edward.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Defenseman Cam Clarke steps away from Walleye for personal reasons

Toledo Walleye defenseman Cam Clarke has stepped away from hockey for personal reasons. Clarke, 26, recently became a father. He was suspended by the team for 45 days to protect his ECHL rights, and the door remains open for a possible return. “It was an emotional and tough decision for him,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “He didn't want to be a half-in, half-out guy. So he's not just not playing at all. If things settle down in his life or whatever the case is, he has an opportunity to come back. The door is open.” Watson acquired Clarke in a trade last March with the Wichita Thunder in exchange for defenseman Conner Walters and forward Ian Parker.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

2022 OHSAA football playoffs: Every 1st-round matchup involving Northeast Ohio high schools

CLEVELAND — Who's ready for some football??. The Ohio high school playoffs get underway this Friday, with 131 teams from across WKYC's viewing area competing for a shot at one of seven state championships! For the second straight season, the brackets have been expanded to 16 teams per region (four regions per division), giving more schools a shot to compete in the postseason.
OHIO STATE
salemathletics.org

Salem Girls Soccer 0, West Geauga Wolverines 5

Salem Girls Soccer season came to a close on Monday at Sebo Stadium by a score of 5-0 to West Geauga in the 2022 OHSAA D2 district semi-finals. The Lady Quakers battled hard but came up short against a very good West G team. The Quakers finish the season with a 13-4-1 record (4-0-1 EBC).
SALEM, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy