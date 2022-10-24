Special Collections Research Center Contributes to the Art Museum’s Exhibition ‘Precious Metal: Gold Across Space and Time’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Disability Cultural Center Hosts Inaugural RockAbility
The alternative rock band Tijuana Danger Dogs will perform at the Underground in Schine Student Center on Friday, Nov. 4, for the first-ever RockAbility. Hosted by the Disability Cultural Center (DCC), RockAbility was born from DCC director Carrie Ingersoll-Wood’s goal to host an event that both appealed to everyone on campus and helped destigmatize disability by centering disability as diversity. RockAbility will feature both live music from the Tijuana Danger Dogs and an opportunity for campus community members to learn more about disability culture.
syr.edu
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50 Years
Habibatou Traore ’24 was in her first weeks at Syracuse University when she heard African drumming during an activities fair for new students last fall. She followed their sound to Joshua Williams, who teaches West African dance and drumming at the University’s Community Folk Art Center (CFAC). At Williams’ suggestion, the sociology major visited CFAC, and now works there as a work-study student. “The constant celebration of Black excellence, whether it be highlighting visual or performing arts, is inspiring,” she says.
syr.edu
Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, for a Conversation About the True Contributions of Black Americans
Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones will share her experiences and writings in an upcoming campuswide conversation on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will take place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
syr.edu
Davidson Selected for Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Distinguished Lecturer Tour
Cliff Davidson, Thomas and Colleen Wilmot Professor of Engineering, environmental engineering program director and director of the Center for Sustainable Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, was recently selected as the featured lecturer for the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors Foundation (AEESP) 2022-23 Distinguished Lecture Series.
syr.edu
Faculty Members Schiff, Yung Recognized by Technology Alliance of CNY
Two Syracuse University faculty members have been honored for their research sector and teaching work by the Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY). The organization recognized Eric Schiff, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Pun To (Douglas) Yung, associate teaching professor of biomedical and chemical engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS). Schiff was presented with the organization’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and Yung was recognized as College Educator of the Year. The awards were presented at the group’s recent 22nd annual celebration event.
syr.edu
Nominate an Unsung Hero for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Each year, Syracuse University hosts the largest MLK Jr. Celebration held on any college campus. As part of the program, several community members who have embodied the spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will receive Unsung Hero Awards. The celebration seeks to honor the life and legacy of...
syr.edu
Chancellor Syverud Discusses Micron Technologies Investment at University Senate
Greetings everyone. It has been a fast-paced and eventful fall semester already at Syracuse University. I would be remiss if I did not say that I am grateful that, starting in Fall ’23, we will have a fall break in the form of a four-day weekend midway between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Lots of people worked on that recommendation from the Student Association. I’m grateful and I will be thinking of you very fondly during Fall Break ’23.
syr.edu
Liu Inducted Into National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hall of Fame
Zhanjiang (John) Liu, professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the University’s vice president for international strategy, has been inducted into the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Hall of Fame as the organization’s 2022 honoree. The recognition cites an individual’s contributions to...
syr.edu
Faculty Affairs’ Winders Focusing Efforts on Faculty Professional Development, DEIA, Communication and Streamlined Workflows
Autonomous Systems Policy InstituteBoard of TrusteesDepartment of Geography and the EnvironmentDivision of Faculty Affairsfaculty and staffMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public AffairsUniversity Senate. Jamie Winders arrived at the University in 2004, a new faculty member right out of graduate school. Ten years later, as department chair, she began to think...
syr.edu
Health Care Workers and Home Care Aids Wanted for Hearing Research Study
Are you a home care aid or health care worker who cares for older adults? The Hearing Lab at Syracuse University is studying the effectiveness of a hearing aid training program for health care workers whose client population is older adults. The study will take approximately three hours to complete over two test sessions. Participants will be compensated at a rate of $20 per hour.
syr.edu
Faculty Members Reflect on Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s Legacy
Former defense secretary Ashton Carter’s life and legacy will not be forgotten. With the news of his passing, military experts at Syracuse University shared their thoughts to pay tribute to Carter and his family. Please see their reflections below. If you are interested in an interview, please reach out to Vanessa Marquette, Media Relations Specialist, at vrmarque@syr.edu.
syr.edu
Five Questions With Officer Jessica Zaccari During Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Dating Violence Awareness MonthDepartment of Public SafetyDomestic Violence Awareness Monthpeace officerSexual and Relationship Violence Response Team. Officer Jessica Zaccari joined the Department of Public Safety (DPS) as a campus peace officer in 2018. Given Officer Zaccari’s background and with October being Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month we thought it would be a perfect time to sit down with her and chat about what she does and the resources that are available to our campus community members who experience dating or domestic violence.
Comments / 0