Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in parking lot of Marin County school, police say
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in the school parking lot, officials said.
Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police
On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
L.A. Weekly
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
San Francisco Bernal Heights shooting severely injures 19-year-old woman
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrest has been made in the case and no details about the suspected shooter was immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
ksro.com
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Arrests Made After Jane Doe Found Burned On Antioch Trail
Jane Doe, whose charred body was discovered last week along a trail in Antioch, has been identified by authorities. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using dental data. Two suspects in Sharlman’s murder have been arrested. Both suspects are being detained by law enforcement.
Antioch mayor physically attacked at event; witness says he was 'shoved really hard' under neck
"He raised up his hand and just shoved the mayor really hard under his neck," Antioch city councilmember who witnessed the incident described. Mayor Thorpe says he was "exceptionally blown away" by the incident, as he believes there are racial undertones present as police reforms and other measures are taking place within the city.
2 charged with mutilation for Antioch burned woman’s death
Two men were charged with mutilation and arson in connection to the slaying of a young Antioch woman whose body was burned beyond recognition.
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
ksro.com
Petaluma Teenage Girl Reports Attempting Kidnapping
Petaluma police are seeking your help in finding attempted kidnappers. Last Thursday afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was dropped off by her father near the intersection of Madison Street and Ellis Street so she could walk home. Then an older white van started following her. The girl said the van had lots of dents, black rims, tinted windows, and the “F” word spray painted in black color on the passenger side door. A black male in his 20’s with a hoodie and ski mask got out and grabbed her but she managed to get away. She described the driver a white male in his 20’s with a diamond stud nose piercing. Upon being interview by police again, the girl said she saw another young female who also saw the van and ran away. However, she did not know who that girl was.
Suspect in Oakland BART shooting arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman. On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and […]
ksro.com
Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court
Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
Man arrested after striking 2 women with vehicle, killing 1
(BCN) — A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, where officers arrived […]
