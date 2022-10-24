Read full article on original website
ksro.com
L.A. Weekly
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Napa County Hospitalizes Two People
Two People Injured in Highway 29 Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Napa County near Yountville on October 21 caused the hospitalization of two people. The accident happened on Highway 29 northbound near Hoffman Lane around 9:05 p.m. One of the people involved in the collision suffered major injuries, and two were transported to a hospital.
ksro.com
Motorcyclist killed after losing control and crashing on Highway 101 in Petaluma
PETALUMA (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing on Highway 101, in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., north of Pepper Road exit, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Investigators said the biker was traveling northbound and veered sharply, losing control of his Harley-Davidson. The bike went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert, ejecting the biker several feet.Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.CHP Santa Rosa asks anyone with more information to contact their office at (707) 588-1400.
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Motorcycle crash causes massive traffic backup on NB Hwy 101 near San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcycle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Wednesday morning blocked three lanes and caused a massive backup on the way to San Francisco.KCBS reported the crash between a motorcycle and a car before Cesar Chavez around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The resulting backup reached all the way to Highway 280, which KCBS suggested as an alternative for commuters.There was no report on the status of the drivers involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
Car allegedly runs red light in Rohnert Park, injures officer in collision
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver who allegedly ran a red light at an intersection Monday night collided with a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer and injured him, police said.The collision was reported around 9:10 p.m. involving an officer in a marked police vehicle who was traveling east on Rohnert Park Expressway and proceeded into the intersection with State Farm Drive on a green turn arrow to head north, public safety officials said.A silver Honda sedan going west then drove into the intersection against a red light and struck the front passenger side of the police vehicle. Both the officer and the Honda driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.The case is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa-area office. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 588-1400 and refer to report #9360-2022-01759.
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
ksro.com
Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.
Suspected DUI driver kills pedestrian, severely injures another in SF Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago street, where officers arrived and found the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Green, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and investigators determined he had been allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into jail upon release from the hospital on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and other violations, police said. The name of the woman who died in the collision was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ksro.com
Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court
Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
Suspect in Oakland BART shooting arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man accused of shooting someone aboard a BART train in August is now in police custody, the BART Police Department announced Tuesday. Police identified 21-year-old Jordan Carter as the suspected gunman. On August 26 at around 1:25 p.m. police say a victim was shot multiple times between the Fruitvale and […]
