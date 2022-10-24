ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

“We need to talk about it:” Law enforcement, local organizations address mental health in Memphis

By Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ppsS_0ikjziEb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the state of Tennessee, more than 120,000 Tennesseans experiencing a crisis called for help during the 2022 fiscal year. That’s why city leaders gathered Monday morning to address the issue.

“What else are we doing outside of our comfort zone to really get at the heart of these issues?” Shelby County Health Department Director Michelle Taylor asked.

It was a question posed several times at the Alliance Healthcare Services Mental Health Awareness breakfast at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the efforts between law enforcement, first responders, and mental health organizations to address mental illness in Memphis.

According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, in 2020, nearly 65,000 people in Shelby County over the age of 9 were estimated to have a serious mental illness or emotional disturbance.

125,000 residents over the age of 12 were estimated to have a substance use disorder.

“Too often untreated individuals commit crime,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Speakers from numerous offices including the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and Memphis Police Department spoke on their organization’s efforts. Ultimately, each speaker says it boils down to partnerships in the community and proper training in order to better identify someone who may be in distress.

“We’re now training all of our recruits on crisis intervention training as they go through the academy,” MPD Chief CJ Davis said.

The state says 13.8% of all crisis calls across the state happen within Shelby County. Community leaders say the goal is to find a more effective way to get those people help.

“There’s treatment out there that gives people their quality of life back. There’s no need to suffer with this and we need to talk about it,” Janice Davidson-Winger of Alliance Healthcare Services said.

If you know someone experiencing a crisis, you can call the Alliance Healthcare Services 24/7 hotline at 901.577.9400

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shelby County DA wants crime lab back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to move a state crime lab back to Memphis and get more funding to address the city’s rape kit testing backlog. Mulroy and county Mayor Lee Harris are making the recommendations as the state legislature prepares to meet in Nashville.  Mulroy told us […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis school board begins national search for next superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Memphis-Shelby County school board are casting a wider net to find the school system’s next superintendent. Less than two months after former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stepped down during an investigation regarding policy violations, the school board is ready to move forward with finding his replacement. Board member Michelle Mckissack […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

TN state Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, House Dems confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning. Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nurse’s experience raises safety concerns at Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Employees at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have some serious concerns after one employee’s experience heading home from work goes viral. It’s usually busy but one nurse at Le Bonheur said it was eerily quiet when she walked out of work Monday and into a terrifying situation.  “At three in the afternoon, there’s usually […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI: Memphis man arrested, charged with TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man accused of falsely charging TennCare for services he did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In August, after receiving information from a TennCare contracted managed care organization,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolonda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to court […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WREG

One injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Scott just after 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. WREG will update when more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Orange Mound shooting injures one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police say officers were called at 2:19 p.m. to a shooting near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue. One victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Please call 901-528-CASH with information.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy