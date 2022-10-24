We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO