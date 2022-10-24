Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Video, photos: Gatorland animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Alligator Capitol of the World” is giving some of its animals, including alligators and crocodiles, some pumpkins to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Gatorland said pumpkins are used as a form of enrichment. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile...
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
click orlando
Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities
The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer. But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?. Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for...
click orlando
Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
allears.net
How Florida Residents Can SAVE on Disney World Hotel Rooms in 2023
If you’re planning on visiting Disney World next year, there are a lot of things to take into account. You have to figure out when you’re going, how you’re getting there, where you’re staying, what kind of tickets you want, where you want to eat, and more. Luckily, we have a ton of planning tips for you! And now, we’re here to tell you about a way that certain guests can SAVE on hotel rooms.
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide
Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando. On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved....
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida
Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
click orlando
Hiker last seen in Orlando Wetlands Park found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man last seen hiking in Orlando Wetlands Park Tuesday and reported missing has been found safe. Deputies say Kyle Cruz was last seen at the park on Wheeler Road on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Happiest Concert on Earth: Broadway Disney princesses hit the Dr. Phillips Center stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Broadway Disney princesses are trading in castles for concert halls during their latest tour, which is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this November. “Disney Princess –The Concert,” which hits Orlando on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., is more than just a magical medley of more than 30 of the greatest hits of princesses and queens alike.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida
Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology.
Comments / 0