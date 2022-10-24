ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County

RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior

Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
Manteca man killed by pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run, police say

MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening, officials said. The Manteca Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run collision happened Saturday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Northgate Drive near Tidewater Bike Path. Police said the man was on foot when he was hit by what witnesses described as a pickup truck.
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old

Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
