MANTECA — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a collision.According to a news release from the Manteca Police Department, on Oct. 22, at roughly 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Northgate Drive near the Tidewater Bike Path.When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Daniel Yanez suffering from major injuries.Before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures on Yanez, who was then transported to a hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.The vehicle that hit Yanez, which is described as a pickup truck, fled the...

MANTECA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO