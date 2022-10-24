Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
KMJ
Convicted Felon Found Inside Stolen Vehicle, With Handgun Plus 8 Magazines
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a gun and eight other loaded magazines. The Fresno Police, Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday near First St. and Shields Ave. According...
KCRA.com
Man accused of arson in a string of dumpster, vegetation fires in Stanislaus County
A Hughson man has been accused of starting at least nine fires in Stanislaus County. Kevin Stalnacker, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fires, which were set in trash cans, dumpsters and piles of oleander, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires happened between Oct....
nbc16.com
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior
Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
Manteca man killed by pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run, police say
MANTECA, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday evening, officials said. The Manteca Police Department said the deadly hit-and-run collision happened Saturday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Northgate Drive near Tidewater Bike Path. Police said the man was on foot when he was hit by what witnesses described as a pickup truck.
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
Victim arrested after shooting in Merced County, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday evening, deputies were called out to a home on Hillside Road in Delhi for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Scott Allen Tackett […]
Manteca Police need the public's help in finding a driver involved in a collision
MANTECA — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a collision.According to a news release from the Manteca Police Department, on Oct. 22, at roughly 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Northgate Drive near the Tidewater Bike Path.When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Daniel Yanez suffering from major injuries.Before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures on Yanez, who was then transported to a hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.The vehicle that hit Yanez, which is described as a pickup truck, fled the...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
KMPH.com
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
Gun reported to Ripon police turned out to be phone charger battery pack
RIPON, Calif. — Ripon police say they investigated reports of a man brandishing a gun at the Mistlin Sports Park over the weekend, but the reported object turned out to be a cell phone charger battery pack. The person who made the initial report to police was contacted again...
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
Comments / 4