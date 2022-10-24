Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4

Read full article on original website
Related
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County judge
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Collin County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Chris Hill and residential project developer Joshua Murray. Candidates were asked to limit...
Coppell ISD board member resigns; candidate application opens
Tracy Fisher resigned from the Coppell ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) Coppell ISD board member Tracy Fisher resigned from the district’s board of trustees during its Oct. 17 meeting. Fisher’s resignation, which went into effect Oct. 23, comes as she runs for the State Board of Education...
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Early voting open for Dallas County residents ahead of Nov. 8 general election
Early voting will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Dallas and will run through Nov. 4 ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot are a number of candidates at the federal, state and county levels. Polls will be open in Dallas...
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal
Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
Early voting underway in Tarrant County through Nov. 4
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting started Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Tarrant County with a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels. Voters in the...
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces appointment of interim superintendent
Brad Schnautz will begin his position as interim superintendent position Jan. 1. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Brad Schnautz was chosen as interim superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The board of trustees unanimously approved Schnautz for the position at its Oct. 24 meeting. He has served as the district’s deputy superintendent since July...
Coppell City Council denies Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s rate change request
Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in...
Keller ISD approves name for new agriscience building in Fort Worth
A rendering of the Keller ISD Agriscience Learning Center was shown during the Oct. 24 meeting. The board of trustees approved the name recommendation for the building that will open in December. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller board of trustees approved the name for the new agriscience building during the...
Argyle to hold public meeting to discuss upcoming construction
There is a public meeting at Argyle Town Hall on Nov. 3 to discuss upcoming street improvement projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sections of Hickory Hill Road and C. Taylor Road in Argyle will soon be heading into construction, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The town...
Early voting begins Oct. 24 for Plano ISD propositions, Denton County transportation bond, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Early voting will begin Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes five propositions from Plano ISD; a Denton County bond election; and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Richardson ISD teachers praise district support, cite discipline, compensation as potential areas of improvement in survey
Following a survey of over 2,400 Richardson ISD teachers, district officials said areas identified as places to improve include discipline, compensation and special education supports. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) In Richardson ISD, 51% of teachers rated their schools as excellent heading into the current academic year, according to a “Beginning of...
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
Coppell ISD talks bond committee updates
The Coppell ISD board of trustees listens to a bond steering committee update presentation during its Oct. 17 board meeting. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees heard a bond committee update during its Oct. 17 meeting. The district created a bond steering committee to discuss priorities and...
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville
B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0