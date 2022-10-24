ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Last week to apply for mail-in, absentee ballots: Here’s what to know

By Alexis Loya
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwEfe_0ikjxUkt00

(WTAJ) — The deadline is quickly approaching to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots ahead of Election Day in Pennsylvania.

Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county’s election board by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, just one week before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can apply online , by mail (download mail-in and absentee applications), or in person at your county election board.

If you miss the deadline to apply due to an emergency situation (unexpected illness, disability or last-minute absence from your municipality), you can request an Emergency Absentee Ballot after 5 p.m. Nov. 1. The deadline to submit the Emergency Absentee Ballot Application to your county’s election board is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All voted ballots must be received by your county’s election board by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To return your ballot, voters have a few options: by mail, at a drop box or at your county’s election office. A full list of return locations can be found here .

When filling out your ballot, be sure to read the instructions carefully and mark your ballot. Be sure to complete the front and back of each page. Then, seal your ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates “official election ballot.” Finally, seal the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Complete the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.

If you do not complete the declaration on the return envelope, then your ballot will not be counted.

For more information on voting by mail, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website under the mail-in and absentee ballots page .

Related
Pitt News

Editorial | Young people in Pennsylvania, get out and vote

As Nov. 8 approaches, the midterm election and its importance looms large. Hot topic issues such as abortion, the climate and transgender rights are all up to whoever wins seats in our state government — and the impact of these changes will stick around for a long time. Only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Abortion providers challenge Medicaid ban in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other providers say the 1982 law violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment by treating women’s health care needs differently than those of men. Susan Frietsche, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Mastriano visits NEPA before election day

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Political candidates are making their push for votes with the November General Election less than two weeks away. From Your Local Election Headquarters, Doug Mastriano, the Republican Nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, brought his Restore Freedom Rally Saturday to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The third of his three stops took him to Fiorelli’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers plan Child Reunification Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Sens. Scott Martin (R-13) and Camera Bartolotta (R-46) said this week that they plan to introduce legislation the help reunite lost children with their families, according to a press release from the Senate Republican Communications Office. The legislation, dubbed the Child Reunification Act, would provide kindergarteners’ parents and guardians with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate today hosted by abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the day all eyes will be on Pennsylvania for the state’s only United States Senate debate between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R). abc27 is hosting both candidates as they battle it out for Pennsylvanians’ votes starting at 8 p.m. Pre-debate coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

