Last week to apply for mail-in, absentee ballots: Here’s what to know

(WTAJ) — The deadline is quickly approaching to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots ahead of Election Day in Pennsylvania.

Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county’s election board by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, just one week before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can apply online , by mail (download mail-in and absentee applications), or in person at your county election board.

If you miss the deadline to apply due to an emergency situation (unexpected illness, disability or last-minute absence from your municipality), you can request an Emergency Absentee Ballot after 5 p.m. Nov. 1. The deadline to submit the Emergency Absentee Ballot Application to your county’s election board is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All voted ballots must be received by your county’s election board by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To return your ballot, voters have a few options: by mail, at a drop box or at your county’s election office. A full list of return locations can be found here .

When filling out your ballot, be sure to read the instructions carefully and mark your ballot. Be sure to complete the front and back of each page. Then, seal your ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates “official election ballot.” Finally, seal the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Complete the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.

If you do not complete the declaration on the return envelope, then your ballot will not be counted.

For more information on voting by mail, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website under the mail-in and absentee ballots page .

