Jury selected to hear neglect case against man accused of abandoning adoptive daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The court dismissed nine potential jurors Monday based on their knowledge of the allegations against Michael Barnett and charges he neglected his adoptive daughter.

After the court dismissed nine potential jurors without interviewing them, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer brought in 17 potential jurors who indicated on the questionnaire that they knew of the allegations against Michael Barnett.

Each of the 17 potential jurors were interviewed by the prosecutors, Barnett's attorneys and the judge.

Nine of the 17 were dismissed.

Michael Barnett and his ex-wife, Kristine Barnett, are charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent. The Barnetts moved their adopted daughter, Natalia Grace, from the family's Westfield home to a Lafayette apartment in July 2013. The Barnetts then moved to Canada, leaving Natalia, who suffers from severe dwarfism, in an unfamiliar city with no friends and only a bus pass for transportation.

Natalia Grace Barnett case:Neglect charges based on age dismissed against mom accused of abandoning her in Lafayette

Prosecutors allege that Natalia's disability made her a dependent on the Barnetts, and the Barnetts abandoning her amounts to neglect of a dependent.

It was just before 11 a.m. Monday before the morning's jury pool entered the courtroom to be asked questions and possibly selected.

A second group of potential jurors was expected to arrive for the afternoon proceedings.

If all goes well, opening statements and evidence should begin Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to last through Friday, and could continue into next week.

The Barnetts' case gained international attention because Natalia is an orphan from Ukraine, and her birth records indicate she was born in 2003.

The case also caught the attention of many in the United States because Kristine Barnett is the author of a book about nurturing her oldest son, who has autism. That nurturing, according to her book, brought out the genius in her son.

The Barnetts, however, believed the 2010 adoption was a fraud and that Natalia was an adult. Both Michael and Kristine Barnett said in interviews that Natalia had pubic hair and menstrual cycles when they adopted her.

The Barnetts claimed that Natalia threatened to kill the Barnetts and their biological children, according to interviews from the ex-couple.

Natalia Grace Barnett case:Michael Barnett's trial date in neglect case now pending legal questions

The Barnetts petitioned a Marion County court in 2012 to alter Natalia's birth records, changing her birth year to 1989.

Because of this court order, Natalia's age cannot be changed, so allegations that the Barnetts neglected Natalia because of her age could not be prosecuted. However, prosecutors are pursing charges based on alleged neglect of Natalia because of her disability.

Four other neglect charges were dismissed in August 2020. Meyer ruled that the statute of limitations lapsed for the older allegations.

After changing Natalia's birth year, the Barnetts set her up with Social Security disability benefits and moved her to Lafayette.

The next month, the Barnetts and their biological children moved to Canada so their oldest son, a prodigy, could enter college.

Kristine Barnett's trial is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.