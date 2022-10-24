ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Can you fill out your ballot with a Sharpie?

By Jeff Caldwell
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t125a_0ikjwuyO00

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — As early voting begins across Texas many voters may get the eerie feeling they’re filling out scantron tests in high school.

Remember those tests?

Keep up-to-date by going to KXAN’s election page for coverage ahead of election day Nov. 8 and results.

The instructions were always clear: fill the bubble completely using only a standard No. 2 pencil — no pens, no Sharpies. When the test was done your answer sheet was scanned by a machine that tabulated your score.

In Texas, voting can be a little more complicated than filling out a standardized test.

Voting equipment and ballots vary across the state , so one precinct may have touchscreen voting machines and another precinct may have scantron-style ballots that are tabulated after you fill them out. According to VoteTexas.gov , your precinct may even use different equipment on election day than they use during early voting.

While there’s a variety of voting equipment across the state, the Secretary of State’s Office says the primary method of voting in a number of counties is still hand-marked paper ballots. The preferred tool for paper ballots? Indelible marker — otherwise known as a Sharpie.

What voters need to know about Texas elections

So what’s the answer? Should you use a pencil? A pen? A Sharpie?

Your best bet is to use the writing tools provided at your polling location. If a Sharpie or similar marker is required for your paper ballot, your polling place will provide one for you .

When it comes to filling out your ballots, you can safely put down your No. 2 pencils. Your polling location will give you what you need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Related
News Channel 25

Early voting has started in Texas; here are your rights at the polls

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas

Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms

WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National Association of Realtors announced after the […] The post AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics

DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy