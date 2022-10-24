Can you fill out your ballot with a Sharpie?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — As early voting begins across Texas many voters may get the eerie feeling they’re filling out scantron tests in high school.

Remember those tests?

The instructions were always clear: fill the bubble completely using only a standard No. 2 pencil — no pens, no Sharpies. When the test was done your answer sheet was scanned by a machine that tabulated your score.

In Texas, voting can be a little more complicated than filling out a standardized test.

Voting equipment and ballots vary across the state , so one precinct may have touchscreen voting machines and another precinct may have scantron-style ballots that are tabulated after you fill them out. According to VoteTexas.gov , your precinct may even use different equipment on election day than they use during early voting.

While there’s a variety of voting equipment across the state, the Secretary of State’s Office says the primary method of voting in a number of counties is still hand-marked paper ballots. The preferred tool for paper ballots? Indelible marker — otherwise known as a Sharpie.

So what’s the answer? Should you use a pencil? A pen? A Sharpie?

Your best bet is to use the writing tools provided at your polling location. If a Sharpie or similar marker is required for your paper ballot, your polling place will provide one for you .

When it comes to filling out your ballots, you can safely put down your No. 2 pencils. Your polling location will give you what you need.

