Sources: Patient who stole vehicles, crashed shot by police
A large police presence is in Holmdel, where Route 35 is closed in both directions at Centerville and Union Avenue. Sources say a former patient who was discharged from a hospital was shot by police after stealing and crashing two vehicles.
Woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated in July crash in Bethlehem
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after spray-painting buildings in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged after allegedly spray-painting buildings in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 27, at around 4:23 p.m., an officer was alerted by an employee at Liberty Village that there was a man on the property actively spray-painting buildings, police said.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Thief robs man at NJ ATM, leaves behind jail ID card
A man stole hundreds of dollars from a New Jersey ATM and then dropped his Hudson County Jail identification card and personal property receipt while fleeing.
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus
PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
BUSTED: PA Man, 53, Arrested On Felony Meth, Cocaine Distribution Warrant: Police
A 53-year-old PA man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with possession and intent to deliver meth and cocaine, authorities announced. Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 by Palmer Township Police on a felony warrant, Forks Township Police said. He...
Assault By Auto Charges For DUI Driver In Rt. 202 Crash That Hospitalized Motorcyclist
A driver from Middlesex County was charged with assault by auto and DUI after sending a motorcyclist to the hospital in a Flemington crash, authorities announced. Christopher Grohens, 33, of Spotswood, was charged with assault by auto, DUI, reckless driving, and following too closely, Flemington Borough Police said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Disturbing Footage Shows Officer Shooting Barking Dog Whose NJ Owner Says Is 'Not Dangerous'
A Monmouth County couple is facing charges after their dog allegedly acted aggressively toward a resident and prompted an officer to shoot the dog, authorities said (scroll for video). Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog and multiple...
2 face felony drug charges after morning police action in Easton
Two men face felony drug charges after an investigation by Palmer Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force led to two arrest warrants and a search warrant being served just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in a home in the 800 block of Spruce Street in Easton, court papers and authorities say.
Hoboken Street Fight That Knocked Duo Unconscious Captured In Viral Video
Police in Hoboken are investigating a street fight captured in a viral video that left two people unconscious over the weekend. "Everybody down!" one person yells repeatedly in the 20-second clip shared by HudPost. According to city police, the incident occurred 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Hudson and...
Man Busted With Crystal Meth, Hundreds In Cash At Massapequa Home, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing charges after police allegedly found illegal drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside his home. Charles Whittlesey, age 61, of Massapequa, was arrested Monday, Oct. 24, following an investigation by the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice bureau. Detectives executed a search warrant...
Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another
An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
