Hackettstown, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man charged after spray-painting buildings in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged after allegedly spray-painting buildings in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 27, at around 4:23 p.m., an officer was alerted by an employee at Liberty Village that there was a man on the property actively spray-painting buildings, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Suspect accused of head-butting and kicking 1 Easton cop, punching another

An Easton man on probation for carrying a gun without a license is back in county prison, accused of assaulting two Easton police officers. Khayri Altarik Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Ferry Street, is facing 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three counts each of simple assault and harassment, and single counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest in connection with an incident early Sunday morning on Washington Street in Easton.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA

