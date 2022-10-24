ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Ultimate List of Sweet Halloween Treats in Chicago

Snacks so good you tuck them away from your Trick or Treat pile… Think I’m exaggerating? No way! The many Chicago bakeries are here to provide the ultimate sweet Halloween treats in Chicago this year! Whether you want to decorate your own cookies or want something that speaks to the season, there’s something for you out there. And don’t forget to check out our list of spooky cocktails in Chicago this year — eating cookies will make your mouth dry, after all!
What to See, Eat, Drink, and Do Around the University of Chicago

Ranked as one of the best national universities by US News, us Chicagoans are proud that the beautiful University of Chicago is in our own backyard. While it might not be the oldest university in the city, the University of Chicago has become one of the most prestigious schools and is well-known for its energetic intellectual community Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, UChicago is surrounded by tons of awesome restaurants, lively bars, and activity and fun for the whole family. If you’re looking for a place to spend the day exploring, head to campus to take in the beauty of the buildings, then venture out into the neighborhood to explore what makes Hyde Park another incredible Chicago neighborhood.
Things to Do around Loyola University and Rogers Park

Loyola University opened its doors on June 30th, 1870, and has since become one of the most popular universities in Chicago. As one of the few schools not in the heart of the Loop (hey DePaul, Roosevelt, Columbia, and Robert Morris), Loyola’s home is right on the lakefront in one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city – Rogers Park. Wheter you are a future student looking for some fun, a new Rogers Park resident, or just looking to branch out to a different part of the city, you’ll find plenty of things to do around Loyola University as its neighborhood remains to be one of the most diverse and lively neighborhoods, deeply rooted in Chicago history.
