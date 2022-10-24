ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MkRL_0ikjtaWt00

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving an overturned ambulance shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia Monday.

Officials reported the crash just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 43 near Oakland Parkway. The northbound lanes of Highway 43 remained closed as first responders work to clear the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0jXh_0ikjtaWt00
(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

The roadway reopened to traffic around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash and the possible extent of injuries that those involved sustained remains unknown. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

