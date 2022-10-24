Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Are you among the many Minnesotans who went outside Monday morning to find your vehicle was more dirty and dusty than usual?. Here's the explanation from the Minnesota Climatology Office. They say dust from the drought across Kansas and Nebraska was brought northeastward on strong winds on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many Minnesotans who park outside woke up to dirty cars Monday morning. Dust from ongoing droughts southwest of Minnesota got picked up from strong southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies says. This dust...
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the odds of a colder-than-average winter in the Upper Midwest appear to be higher than average this year thanks to a third straight La Niña event. However, a warming trend driven by climate change may be stronger. So will La Niña or...
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
First off, if you thought this was going to be sexual it's not, not even a little bit. However, I promise you, a bang or two is most definitely a part of what I am going to tell you about. I'll never forget my first BANG, it was about eight...
I LOVE APPLE SEASON here in Minnesota. Stopping at a local apple orchard for recently-harvested apples or picking my own (especially with the grandkids) gives me joy. That joy comes in supporting locally-grown, in the experience and in that first bite into a crisp, fresh apple. I love the crunch, the tang, the juiciness. An apple tastes of sun and rain, summer and autumn… so much goodness inside.
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
