Politicians react to Central VPA High School shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-area and Missouri-based politicians are speaking out on social media following Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School left three people dead.

In the midst of police securing the scene, some students gathered at the Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway as well as a Schnucks parking lot on Arsenal Street.

Schnucks Twitter account shared a statement sending support to those involved.

“Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and staff at Central VPA High School, located near our Arsenal store.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush, who represents Missouri’s 1st District, which includes all of St. Louis City, issued a statement lamenting the tragedy.

“Today is a day that every parent, teacher, student, and community member prays never comes. St. Louis has become the latest city and school district to endure our country’s horrific trend of gun violence in our schools. Heartbreak doesn’t even begin to capture the pain that I feel for my community right now, ” she said.

“I would like to thank the first responders, teachers, and staff who responded swiftly to the situation, and who helped get others to safety. Their bravery today saved lives.”

Bush went on to gun violence a public health emergency, citing an online report in EducationWeek.org identifying the CVPA shooting as the 40th school shooting in 2022 .

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley expressed his gratitude to first responders in a Twitter statement.

“Devastating news in St. Louis,” Hawley said. “I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement. My office is in contact with local authorities, and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible.”

Senator Roy Blunt’s response to the incident read, “Tragic news from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Thank you to law enforcement officers who responded so quickly.”

U.S. Senate Candidate Trudy Busch-Valentine shared a statement on the school shooting.

“I am heartbroken this morning to see reports of a school shooting in south St. Louis,” she said. “As a mother and grandmother myself, I’m shocked and praying for all those affected.”

Former Central VPA student and Missouri State Senator Angela Walton-Mosley shared that she has been in contact with all involved.

“Central Visual and Performing Arts high school is my Alma mater. I was horrified to hear of the shooting this morning. My former schoolmates and I have been in constant communication. For families, students, faculty, and staff. This is unbelievable.”

