New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Groundbreaking celebration takes place for Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron and residents of the Summit Lake neighborhood held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
The Marshall Project: Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts?
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: this story originally appeared on The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. You can find more information on The Marshall Project on its official website. Deshawn Maines stood in a courtroom inside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on Nov....
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
PHOTOS: Crews battle massive fire at vacant manufacturing building in downtown Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Crews responded early Wednesday afternoon to a massive fire near downtown Canton. Witnesses first noticed smoke coming from the now-vacant light manufacturing building on 6th Street Northeast just before 11 a.m. The flames reached every floor of the four-story structure, which is considered "a probable total loss."
WKYC
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland: New updates
Shots were fired at an RTA bus that was carrying a small child in Cleveland on Tuesday. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
WKYC
The latest on the auto shop explosion on Cleveland's East Side
An explosion destroyed an auto shop on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday morning. Austin Love has the latest.
WKYC
Cleveland police reform monitor to step down: the latest
3News Investigates has learned that Hassan Aden, the federal monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform efforts, is stepping down. Austin Love has the latest.
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
