Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.

APPLE CREEK, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO