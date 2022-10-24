ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
CANTON, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
